The BT Sport app is now available on Now TV and this handy guide will tell you how to get it set up and running.

As of this week, BT Sport is available for existing users through the Now TV 4K Box, Now TV Stick, Now TV Legacy (black box) and the Now TV Smart Box (blue logo) at no additional cost. 4K Box users with the right subscription can go further and watch live sport in 4K with HDR with BT Sport Ultimate.

How to get BT Sport on Now TV

Visit BT.com to create a BT Sport account (if you don’t already have one)

On your Now TV device, scroll to the App store and select ‘OK’

Find the BT Sport app and add it to your device

Log in to your BT Sport account

New customers can install the app by purchasing the BT Sport Monthly Pass. The pass costs £25 a month and is not tied to a contract, so you can choose to watch on a month-by-month basis.

Now TV joins Samsung smart TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, mobiles, tablets, BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media in having access to the popular sports app. The BT Sport app will not be available through the Now TV app, so you’ll need a streaming stick or box to take advantage of these new perks.

Read our review of the Now TV Smart Box 4K

The launch comes in time for the return of Premier League to BT Sport, kicking off with Watford v Leicester City at 12:30 pm and Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal at 3 pm this Saturday.

BT Sport viewers will have the option to watch the games with or without a pre-recorded dynamic crowd noise feature, with matches available in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos depending on your hardware, and in 360-degrees on the BT Sport app.

Other content includes every match from Germany’s Bundesliga, along with live UFC, Turkish Super Lig, WWE, AFL and more. Users can also access classic events from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and more.

