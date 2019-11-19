How to download Minecraft maps

Playing on fresh maps will help to extend your enjoyment on Minecraft and if you’re playing on PC, Mac, Android or iOS, you’ll find a massive selection online. Here’s how to download and get started with new maps.

While a large part of the joy of Minecraft is shaping your very own landscape and erecting outrageous structures, you can also jump into maps crafted by other players at any time. Checking out a map created by a seasoned player can give you plenty of ideas for your next masterpiece. Or you can always try out one of the many challenge maps, which require serious parkour skills to negotiate.

Where can I find the best new maps for Minecraft?

If you search online you’ll come across loads of websites that offer free map downloads for the game.

One of our favourites is Minecraft Maps, which has a massive and varied database to browse through. Many of the offerings have been lovingly created by long-time fans with some serious skills (and a lot of time on their hands).

You can also try Planet Minecraft, which serves up a huge array of maps as well as mods, skins and anything else you could possibly desire. Just head to the Projects page to check out the selection.

How do I download and install new Minecraft maps on PC/Mac?

First up, find a map that you want to check out on a trusted site like those mentioned above. You should see a download link on the page. Hit this and the map will be yours. Note however that it’ll come in the form of a zipped folder, which you’ll need to unzip to use. This can be done quickly and simply using a program like WinRAR on Windows, or The Unarchiver on MacOS.

Once you have the unzipped map folder, you’ll need to copy the entire thing into your Minecraft saves folder. If you’re not sure where your Minecraft folder is located, simply search for it in the Windows or MacOS search bar.

How do I download and install new Minecraft maps on Android?

If you’re playing the Android version of Minecraft, no worries. The mobile app can use the same map files as the PC or Mac version of the game.

If you’re downloading a map file direct to your Android phone, you may need to unzip it before you can use it. Thankfully WinZip is freely available on the Google Play Store. Otherwise, you can copy the unzipped files across to your Android device by plugging it into your computer.

In your Android device’s file explorer app, you’ll need to copy those downloaded maps into the following directory:

Games > Com.mojang > MinecraftWorlds

With that done, start up Minecraft. The game should recognise your new maps, ready for action.

How do I download and install new Minecraft maps on iPhone or iPad?

If you’re using an iOS device like an iPhone or iPad, these also accept the same map files as the PC version. However, you’ll have to actually get those files onto your device first, which is always far easier said than done with an Apple product.

To do this, you’ll need to download a program such as iExplorer onto your computer. Several other options also exist – that’s how difficult file management is with iOS products.

Once you’ve installed and opened your chosen file manager, you’ll need to connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer using the charging cable. Then from inside of the software, copy your map files to the following directory on your iOS device:

Documents > Games > Com.mojang > MinecraftWorlds

They should then be pulled into the game, ready to explore.

