How to install mods on Minecraft

Using Minecraft Forge, you can mod your game and add new features, tweak the settings or completely change the core gameplay. Here’s how to get started with Minecraft mods and install the best ones on PC, Mac or your Android/iOS device.

Can I install mods on my version of Minecraft?

First up, only the Java Edition of the game on PC or Mac will actually accept mods. If you’re playing the Bedrock version of Minecraft (on the likes of Xbox and Playstation), then you’re unfortunately out of luck. You’ll have to head to the Mojang website on a computer and grab the Java version to get started.

However, it’s still possible to mod the mobile version of Minecraft. So if you’re using an Android phone, iPhone or iPad to play the game, you can still tweak and fiddle.

How to install mods on the PC or Mac version of Minecraft

If you’re using the Java version of the game, your first step is to download and install Minecraft Forge. This program will allow you to freely add mods.

Head to the Forge website and download either the latest or recommended version of the app. Note that the latest may include new features that you won’t find in the recommended build, but it will also possibly be less stable (i.e. prone to crashing). Of course, the latest and recommended versions may also be identical, if a new build hasn’t recently been uploaded to the site. You can compare the version numbers to see if this is the case.

Once your mind is made up, click on the Installer icon beneath your chosen version. A JAR file will be downloaded to your PC or Mac. When this is done, open the file to install Forge onto your computer.

Note that on Mac, you’ll get an error when you try installing the program. You’ll need to head to Security & Privacy inside of the MacOS settings menu, then click the lock icon followed by ‘Allow anyway’.

During the installation process you’ll want to select ‘install client’, and then simply sit back and dream of all those awesome mods you’ll soon be getting stuck into.

Where can I find the best Minecraft mods to download?

Once Forge is setup and ready for action, you’ll need to actually find yourself some mods to install (if you haven’t already). Thankfully there’s already a few dedicated websites and communities out there to make this quick and simple.

One of our favourites is Curse Forge, a comprehensive selection that’s neatly organised into themes such as cosmetic and weapons and tools. Whatever kind of thing you’re after, chances you’ll find it in there somewhere.

You can also try Minecraft Mods, which offers plenty of great tweaks and add-ons.

How do I use the Minecraft mods that I’ve downloaded?

Thankfully this step is rather simple, now that we’ve installed the Forge. Just take the mods that you’ve grabbed and stick them into your Minecraft ‘Mods’ folder, inside of the main directory.

Now when you launch Minecraft, be sure to select the Forge profile. When the main game menu pops up, you’ll have a new ‘Mods’ button to click. When you poke this you should see a list of all of the mods that you’ve downloaded and stuck in that folder. Enjoy!

