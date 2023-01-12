 large image

How to delete your TikTok account

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to delete your TikTok account? Here’s how to do it in just a handful of steps. 

TikTok has become massively popular in the last few years and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. However, there are still plenty of reasons you may want to delete or deactivate your account. 

Whether your FYP recommendations have gotten out of hand, you have privacy concerns or are looking to take a break from the app, here’s how to delete your account. 

TikTok also gives users the option to temporarily deactivate their accounts, meaning an account and its content can be hidden without being shut down for good. Scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide to learn how to deactivate and reactivate your TikTok account. 

Alternatively, if you want to delete TikTok permanently, here’s how. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A smartphone or tablet 
  • A TikTok account 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your Profile 
  2. Tap the three-line icon 
  3. Select Settings And Privacy 
  4. Tap Account 
  5. Tap Deactivate Or Delete Account 
  6. Choose Delete Account Permanently

How to delete your TikTok account

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Profile

    You’ll need to sign into TikTok on your device to follow these steps. How to delete TikTok

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the three-line menu icon

    This can be found in the top right corner. How to delete TikTok

  3. Step
    3

    Select Settings And Privacy

    This is the last option in the menu. How to delete TikTok

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Account

    At the top of the Settings and privacy menu.

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Deactivate Or Delete Account

    You can download a copy of your data at this stage to avoid losing it if you’re deleting the account permanently. How to delete TikTok

  6. Step
    6

    Choose Delete Account Permanently

    That’s it! If you change your mind, make sure to request your account be reactivated within 30 days or it’ll be gone forever. How to delete TikTok

Troubleshooting

How to temporarily deactivate your TikTok account

If you’re looking to take a break from TikTok, the app offers an option to deactivate your account. Nobody will be able to see your account or any content posted, and you can come back and reactivate it at any time. 

To deactivate your account, follow steps 1 to 5 above and choose ‘Deactivate Account’ instead of deleting at step 6.

How to reactivate your TikTok account

If you’ve deleted your account and changed your mind, TikTok holds onto your account for 30 days after it’s been deleted, so you have the opportunity to come back if you change your mind. 

You can also recover your account and content at any time if you chose to deactivate your account instead of deleting it.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

