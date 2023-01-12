How to delete your TikTok account

Looking to delete your TikTok account? Here’s how to do it in just a handful of steps.

TikTok has become massively popular in the last few years and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. However, there are still plenty of reasons you may want to delete or deactivate your account.

Whether your FYP recommendations have gotten out of hand, you have privacy concerns or are looking to take a break from the app, here’s how to delete your account.

TikTok also gives users the option to temporarily deactivate their accounts, meaning an account and its content can be hidden without being shut down for good. Scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide to learn how to deactivate and reactivate your TikTok account.

Alternatively, if you want to delete TikTok permanently, here’s how.

What you’ll need:

A smartphone or tablet

A TikTok account

The Short Version

Go to your Profile Tap the three-line icon Select Settings And Privacy Tap Account Tap Deactivate Or Delete Account Choose Delete Account Permanently