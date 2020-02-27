Delete TikTok: How to delete a TikTok account permanently

TikTok’s popularity shows little sign of slowing down anytime soon, with the social media sensation regularly appearing near the summit of various app store downloads charts. But questions are now being asked about the app and its treatment of users’ data. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has even gone as far as labelling it “spyware”. If you’re looking to delete TikTok, read on for a full list of instructions.

Before you press ahead, it’s worth reading through TikTok’s Privacy Policy. It explains how TikTok collects a huge amount of data from users, including sent messages, IP address, specific device information including app and file names and types, and even users’ keystroke patterns. This data can be used for advertising purposes and research, amongst other things.

How to delete TikTok

Tap the ‘Me’ button to go to your profile

Tap the Settings button

Tap ‘Manage My Account’

Hit the ‘Delete Account’ button that appears at the bottom of the screen

The app will then ask you to complete an SMS verification, which relies on a code being texted to you phone. Once your code arrives, you’ll have to enter it into the app within five minutes. Wait any longer than that and it will expire.

Before completing the process, you should read through the final confirmation page. This explains that if you delete Tiktok:

You’ll no longer be able to log in to TikTok with this account

You’ll lose access to any videos you’ve posted

You won’t be able to get a refund on anything you’ve bought through the app

Other users may still be able to view data that isn’t stored in your account, such as chat messages you’ve sent

If you still want to press ahead after reading through the confirmation page, tap the red ‘Delete Account’ button, and hit ‘Delete’ on the popup message.

Your account will first be deactivated, and after 30 days it will be deleted.

