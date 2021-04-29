How to change to the new Siri voices in iOS 14.5

Apple’s iOS 14.5 iPadOS 14.5 was a bumper update, but one of the more understated boosts was a new crop of Siri voices to enjoy.

The update enables users to choose a new voice when they first set up their device and now includes more diverse options. The voices use neural text-to-speed tech to offer a more natural sound. There are two new options, joining the original Siri voice and the default male option.

As well as presenting the option during set-up, Apple has long offered the options to choose between male and female voices, and different accents on iPhone and iPad.

If you didn’t know how, here’s how to change the voice in Siri and access the two new English voices. Firstly, ensure you’ve upgraded to iOS 14.5 or iPad OS 14.5 in order to access the two new Siri voices.

After the update is complete, you can head to Settings > Siri & Search > Siri Voice. If you select American under Variety you’ll now see four options presented below.

Tap each voice to enjoy a preview. You can tap Voice 1, Voice 2, Voice 3 or Voice 4. The original Siri is now option 4. After selecting your chosen voice you can leave the app.

Elsewhere in the Siri Voice menu you can also change the accent with the four American options, two for Australian, two for British, two for Indian, two for Irish and two for South African.

It’s also possible to select a different language for Siri in Settings > Siri & Search > Language, if you want to spice things up a little bit. As well as the new voices, Siri has been boosted further by the ability to select a preferred music service in iOS 14.5

Apple adds: “Siri also gains new capabilities with support for Group FaceTime, making it easier to initiate calls with multiple contacts or ask Siri to FaceTime the name of any group in Messages. In addition to incoming messages, Siri can now announce incoming calls through AirPods or compatible Beats headphones, and supports calling emergency contacts if the iPhone owner needs assistance and is unable to make a call.”