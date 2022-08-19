 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What to do if your smartphone is lost or stolen

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Having your phone lost or stolen is an immensely frustrating experience, so here are the steps you can take if it happens.

It’s awful when your smartphone is lost or stolen, particularly if it took place in traumatic circumstances. It’s not easy to know what to do when it happens, but in the article below we’ve collected some advice so that you can try to make the best of a bad situation. Here’s our advice for if you’ve had your phone lost or stolen in the UK.

Attempt to locate it

Before you take drastic action, first try to find where your phone is. You can do this by using apps such as Find My on your iPhone, or Find My Device for Android smartphones, which can give you its last registered GPS location.

You can also try just texting or calling the device; if it’s nearby you may hear it, or if someone has picked it up for you they may be able to respond to it and let you know where it is.

Report its loss to your network provider and the police

If you cannot locate your phone and are sure that it has been lost or stolen, then you can report its loss to your network provider and then to the police.

When reporting it to your network provider online or over the phone, they can block the SIM card and send you a new one, and they may also be able to give you the phone’s IMEI number, which is a unique reference to your individual phone that you can pass on to the police.

The Citizens Advice Bureau recommends that you can contact the police either by going to a police station in person, or by calling the phone number 101. They will be able to give you a crime reference number which you can use if you need to claim insurance.

Block your phone and change your passwords

There are a few steps you can now take to ensure your phone’s security. Using Find My on your iPhone or Find My Device on Android, you can lock the phone to prevent others from accessing it, or even wipe its contents remotely to keep them safe from any interference.

On top of that, it’s also worth changing your passwords, particularly for sensitive apps such as online banking, in case someone has already managed to log in to your phone and has potentially accessed your accounts. This extra security step should stop them from making further inroads into your personal data or finances.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen Support: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen Support: All you need to know

Max Parker 1 week ago
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
What is a foldable phone?

What is a foldable phone?

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
What is Google Fit?

What is Google Fit?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
What is airplane mode?

What is airplane mode?

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.