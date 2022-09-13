What is UFS? The storage tech explained

You might have seen UFS mentioned as a benefit of a particular tech device, but what does it actually mean and how can you make use of it?

We’re mostly familiar with the idea that our tech devices have storage; that you can store data on their hard drives. However, there are different types and different qualities of that storage. So where does UFS fit in?

What is UFS and what does it mean?

UFS stands for Universal Flash Storage, and it is a standard set by JEDEC (the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council). This body defines it as follows: “UFS is an open standard, high-performance interface designed for use in applications where power consumption needs to be minimized, including mobile systems such as smartphones and tablets as well as automotive applications. Its high-speed serial interface and optimized protocol enable significant improvements in throughput and system performance.”

While this is not a highly technical definition, it does point to the two underlying principles of the system; faster speeds, and higher efficiency.

There are several generations of UFS embedded storage, with UFS 4.0 being the most recent iteration at the time of writing.

Samsung describes this as being capable of delivering “double the speed of the previous generation and 45% better efficiency.” Digital Trends cites the read speeds as being up to 4200MB/s, while sequential write speeds can go up to 2800MB/s. The data is also better protected from attacks, apparently by 1.8 times, thanks to its Advanced Replay Protected Memory Block.

These benefits mean that it is is always worth checking which generation of UFS storage is supported by your smartphone or device, since you can expect fast boot-up times, shorter app loading times, and lower power consumption with the later iterations of this storage standard.

On top of that, there is also a UFS Card storage standard, but these removable memory cards are a rarer sight compared to the more common Micro SD cards.