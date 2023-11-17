What is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3? New mid-range chipset champ explained

Qualcomm has revealed the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is going to power in mid-range phones from the likes of Honor and Vivo within months.

Just like the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, on-device AI integration is a big part of the proposition. The Qualcomm Hexagon NPU brings on-device AI integration that’s 60% faster per watt than the first generation Snapdragon 7 offering.

Diablo IV drops to lowest price yet on Xbox Diablo IV is one of the highest rated games of 2023 so far, and yet has already been treated to a major price cut on Xbox as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. So if you were hoping to jump into the demon-infested RPG, this is your best chance. Amazon

Save 40%

Now £41.99 View Deal

“Our Qualcomm AI Engine features low-power architecture, with 60% improved performance per watt. Plus, an always-aware Qualcomm® Sensing Hub offers activity recognition and routine understanding, enabling your device to intuitively open apps like navigation and music,” Qualcomm says.

There’s more to the equation than AI – which might be a secondary consideration for a majority of smartphone users shopping at this price level.

There are peak CPU speeds of 2.63GHz, that’s 15% faster, while Adreno GPU speeds are more than 50% faster too. It’s 20% more efficient in terms of saving power. 4K external displays are supported with 60Hz refresh rates, while you’ll get all the way up to 168Hz at 1080p on the on-device display. A nice middle ground for gaming might be FHD+ at 120Hz.

Camera wise, 200-megapixel main cameras are supported and 4K HDR video can be captured at 60fps. Samsung Sound is present for spatial audio support, while the X63 modem promises up to 5Gbps download speeds. Wi-Fi 6E is also present. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 and LE support. You can see the full, in-depth spec-sheet here.

If you’re looking for the top specs and top performance, you’ll be looking for a device like the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, due in early 2024. Most of those phones are expected to run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, although recent reports suggest Samsung’s own Exynos chips will play some role too.

However, we’re super excited to see how this chipset can elevate some of the best mid-range phones in 2024.