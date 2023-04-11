What is TGP? The key GPU term explained

TGP is a hugely important specification when it comes to buying a new graphics card or mobile GPU-sporting laptop. Here’s our explanation of just what TGP is.

If you’re deep into the world of PC gaming and the key components needed to power it, then you’re likely already familiar with the term TGP. It isn’t the most straightforward measurement to understand though, with different graphics manufacturers treating the term and its corresponding numbers differently.

As such, whether you’re new to graphics components and just new to know what in the world TGP stands for and how it affects you, this is the guide for you. Read on for the full skinny on just what TGP is.

What is TGP?

TGP stands for Total Graphics Power. It’s used as a specification for GPUs and represents the power demands of the graphics card or chip. If the Total Graphics Power of a GPU is listed as 140W then this means that the graphics component requires 140W from the machine’s power supply.

This is a key specification when it comes to building a PC as it informs what kind of PSU (power supply) you need to buy, as it will need to provide enough watts to adequately power your GPU, as well as all of the other components of your PC.

You’ll see TGP used across Nvidia’s range of graphic component products, while AMD uses something else called TBP (Total Board Power) – an extremely similar metric to Total Graphics Power.

Along with making sure your PC build runs correctly and to its full capacity, Total Graphics Power is a key indicator of GPU efficiency. This spec helps you determine the PPW (performance-per-watt). In simple terms, and paraphrasing Nvidia’s own explanation, the lower the TGP is and the higher your gaming performance, then the better PPW you’re getting. This indication of GPU efficiency tells you how much bang for your buck you’re getting regarding the power you’re providing your GPU with.

The TGP is also important to know for mobile GPUs, as it gives an indicator of a laptop’s battery life. If a laptop is using a GPU with a high TGP, the battery is unlikely to last long away from a charging point.