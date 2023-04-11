 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is TGP? The key GPU term explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

TGP is a hugely important specification when it comes to buying a new graphics card or mobile GPU-sporting laptop. Here’s our explanation of just what TGP is.

If you’re deep into the world of PC gaming and the key components needed to power it, then you’re likely already familiar with the term TGP. It isn’t the most straightforward measurement to understand though, with different graphics manufacturers treating the term and its corresponding numbers differently.

As such, whether you’re new to graphics components and just new to know what in the world TGP stands for and how it affects you, this is the guide for you. Read on for the full skinny on just what TGP is.

What is TGP?

TGP stands for Total Graphics Power. It’s used as a specification for GPUs and represents the power demands of the graphics card or chip. If the Total Graphics Power of a GPU is listed as 140W then this means that the graphics component requires 140W from the machine’s power supply.

This is a key specification when it comes to building a PC as it informs what kind of PSU (power supply) you need to buy, as it will need to provide enough watts to adequately power your GPU, as well as all of the other components of your PC.

You’ll see TGP used across Nvidia’s range of graphic component products, while AMD uses something else called TBP (Total Board Power) – an extremely similar metric to Total Graphics Power.

Along with making sure your PC build runs correctly and to its full capacity, Total Graphics Power is a key indicator of GPU efficiency. This spec helps you determine the PPW (performance-per-watt). In simple terms, and paraphrasing Nvidia’s own explanation, the lower the TGP is and the higher your gaming performance, then the better PPW you’re getting. This indication of GPU efficiency tells you how much bang for your buck you’re getting regarding the power you’re providing your GPU with.

The TGP is also important to know for mobile GPUs, as it gives an indicator of a laptop’s battery life. If a laptop is using a GPU with a high TGP, the battery is unlikely to last long away from a charging point.

You might like…

What is NordLocker? The file encryption service explained

What is NordLocker? The file encryption service explained

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
What is a dedicated IP address?

What is a dedicated IP address?

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
What is Microsoft Edge?

What is Microsoft Edge?

Adam Speight 6 days ago
What is USB-A? The legacy port explained

What is USB-A? The legacy port explained

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How many devices can you install NordVPN on?

How many devices can you install NordVPN on?

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
What is Meshnet? The very clever NordVPN feature explained

What is Meshnet? The very clever NordVPN feature explained

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.