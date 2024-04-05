Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Telegram Premium? Should you upgrade?

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

With over 900 million active users, Telegram is one of the biggest cross-platform, cloud-based, instant messaging services. Free-to-use, Telegram allows you to communicate with other Telegram users via messaging, calling or file sharing. 

Telegram launched a subscription service called Telegram Premium back in 2022. Whether you’re already a Telegram user and have noticed Premium badges on the platform, or you’re just curious, we’ve put together a guide to Telegram Premium.

Keep reading to learn more about Telegram Premium, its benefits and how you can access it yourself. 

What is Telegram Premium?

Telegram Premium is an optional paid subscription that unlocks extra features on the Telegram app. These features include, but aren’t limited to: a larger file upload limit of 4GB (usually it’s 2GB), Premium badges, no adverts, exclusive stickers and additional privacy for voice messages.

Telegram said that Premium is part of its ‘sustainable monetisation’ which is driven by its users, rather than advertisers or shareholders. This, Telegram says, means the service can remain independent and prioritise its users first. 

Telegram confirmed that it would not restrict any existing free features to Premium. Instead, all of Telegram Premium’s benefits are additional to Telegram.

How much does Telegram Premium cost?

Much like many other subscription services, you can either pay monthly or get a discount and pay annually for Telegram Premium. Telegram currently offers up to 40% off if you opt for an annual subscription.

Telegram Premium is currently £4.99 / $4.99 per month or £34.99 / $39.99 per year, depending on your location.

Is it worth upgrading to Telegram Premium?

This is really down to personal preference. It’s fair to say that most of the features included with Telegram Premium won’t significantly affect your Telegram use and users should still enjoy Telegram without a paid subscription.

Even so, if you’d prefer an ad-free experience or often find yourself wanting to share large files, then perhaps it’s worth considering an upgrade.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

