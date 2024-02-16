What is Sora? The new OpenAI tool explained

Artificial intelligence is a divisive topic, with some celebrating the advances in the technology and others taking a more sceptical approach.

With that in mind, it’s not a surprise that OpenAI’s recent announcement of their new tool, Sora, has already caused a stir online.

But what is Sora and how is it used? Read on to learn more about the new OpenAI tool, and what stage the tool is currently in.

What is Sora?

Announced on 15th February 2024, Sora is the most recent AI model by OpenAI. Sora can create realistic video footage, that’s up to one minute long, from text instructions. The footage is said to adhere to a user’s instructions on both subject matter and style.

OpenAI promises that Sora will be able to generate more complex scenes too, with numerous characters and specific types of motion, filled with accurate details of both the subjects and background. They say they have taught the model to understand what the user asks for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world.

How can I try Sora?

Unfortunately most of us will have to wait to try our hand at Sora, as it’s currently being critically reviewed and assessed by experts only, and not available for the general public.

Sora is currently being tested by red teamers, experts who will critically assess the model for potential harm and risks, in important areas such as misinformation, hateful content and bias.

In addition, Sora is also being used and assessed by creative professionals, including visual artists, designers and filmmakers, to gain their feedback on how Sora should be advanced to be most helpful for creatives.

As of now, there isn’t an official launch date, so we’ll just have to be patient.

What is OpenAI?

As the name suggests, OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. The team behind ChatGPT, OpenAI promises that they are building safe and beneficial artificial general intelligence (AGI.)