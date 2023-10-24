Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Snapdragon Seamless? Everything you need to know

Qualcomm has been very busy, announcing a plethora of new hardware and software, from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 all the way to Snapdragon Seamless.

Mobile phone fans will be thrilled to learn that Qualcomm has just announced a batch of new tech. The long-awaited Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is the latest chip in the Snapdragon range and comes with a massive performance boost compared to its predecessor and even more AI tricks up its sleeve. 

If you want to learn more about Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, you can check out our dedicated explainer, and you can even see how this Qualcomm chip compares to both the Apple A17 Pro and Google Tensor G3, if you’re interested in how it stacks up against its competitors. 

Today, we’re going to be running through another new bit of tech from Snapdragon Summit, Snapdragon Seamless. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know, including what it is and the new benefits it should bring. 

What is Snapdragon Seamless?

Snapdragon Seamless is a cross-platform technology that enables Windows, Android and Snapdragon devices to play nicely together, regardless of brand. This should make moving and sharing files more convenient, with the company claiming that they can work together as one integrated system. 

This new technology will enable different devices to work together. Mice and keyboards will work over PCs, phones and tablets and supported earbuds will be able to seamlessly switch to a new device, based on the priority of the audio. 

Qualcomm claims that Snapdragon Seamless can break down the barriers between OEMs, devices and operating systems for a more streamlined experience. Snapdragon Seamless will be incorporated into the latest Snapdragon 3 Gen 2 platform as well as the company’s latest PC platform, Snapdragon X Elite. 

At the time of writing, Microsoft, Android, Xiaomi, Asus, Honor, Lenovo and Oppo are all collaborating with Qualcomm to enable multi-device experiences. This software should become available for users early next year, although we will be sure to update this article when we have more information. 

