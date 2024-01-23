Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Siri? Apple’s assistant explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Siri was introduced to the world in 2011 and has since become a staple of Apple devices.

First included on the iPhone 4S, Siri has been helping Apple users with their daily routines and has continued to feature on their flagship products. You may have heard of the term, or maybe even heard its familiar voice, but what is Siri and why is it useful? Keep reading on for our full breakdown.

What is Siri?

Siri is a virtual assistant that is built into Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and HomePod. Voice activated, Siri recognises and responds to users by answering questions, offering information or even executing commands, such as sending text messages, on the users’ behalf. 

Siri is powered by artificial intelligence and, after continued use, will adapt to users’ language and preferences and provide personalised results. As Siri has access to all the apps on your device, it is able to understand your command and use your apps to action your command. 

For example, you can ask Siri for directions and it will use the Maps application to present this information to you. You can also use Siri to send a message to a contact, create an event in your calendar and Siri can even update you on news headlines and weather. 

What devices can use Siri?

Siri was first introduced by Apple back in 2011 and is now a big feature across most Apple devices. Siri can be found in the following:

  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods
  • HomePod
  • Apple TV
  • CarPlay
  • MacBook

How can I access Siri?

There are a few ways to access Siri across your devices. On almost all of your Apple and Siri-supported devices, you can simply get Siri’s attention by saying “Siri” or “Hey Siri” followed by your request. This is the easiest way to use Siri, as it’s hands-free, but you will need to make sure that this feature is turned on all of your devices. 

To set up Siri’s voice recognition feature, go into your device’s Settings, tap “Siri & Search” then tap “Listen for” and then turn on either “Siri” or “Hey Siri.”

You might like…

What is Intel Core Ultra? The Meteor Lake chips explained

What is Intel Core Ultra? The Meteor Lake chips explained

Adam Speight 1 month ago
What is the Apple M3 chip?

What is the Apple M3 chip?

Adam Speight 3 months ago
What is File Sync? The offline Chromebook feature explained

What is File Sync? The offline Chromebook feature explained

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
What is Personal Voice? Apple’s AI tool explained

What is Personal Voice? Apple’s AI tool explained

Adam Speight 4 months ago
What is eMMC?

What is eMMC?

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
What is the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1?

What is the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1?

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words