Have you recently invested in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or had a Samsung device for a while and noticed the Samsung Quick Share feature?

Whether you’re new to Samsung or have been a long-time user, Samsung Quick Share is a useful tool and should be utilised.

But what is Samsung Quick Share and how does it work? Read on to learn more about the feature and how to use it.

What is Samsung Quick Share?

Samsung Quick Share is Samsung’s file transfer tool. It allows users to send and receive files up to 1GB in size via a direct Wi-Fi connection.

It’s similar to Apple AirDrop as it is automatically available on all Samsung devices, without downloading extra apps. It can also be used by other smartphones and devices, including laptops and tablets.

Why use Samsung Quick Share?

If sharing files between Samsung devices, even if they aren’t nearby, then using Quick Share is a fast way to do this, as it allows you to quickly send and receive files through your contacts. Sending files to non-Samsung devices is also quick and easy, as recipients will receive a scannable QR code or a line to access the files.

Quick Share also doesn’t automatically compress your files, which other file-transferring apps tend to do. This makes it ideal for sharing images or videos, as it means the quality of the file remains clear.

It’s not just images and videos that can be shared. Documents, including PDFs, can also be shared seamlessly with Quick Share.

You can share up to 1GB sized files with up to five other devices simultaneously, however, there is a limitation of sending a total of 5GB worth of files in one day.

If you’re sending important files and want to ensure they stay secure, you can use Private Sharing and set an expiration time and date on the files. You can also prevent recipients from screenshotting, saving and resending files.

What devices work with Samsung Quick Share?

As the name would suggest, Samsung’s Quick Share was designed for Samsung devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, as long as they are at least running Android 10.

Windows computers, however, can also use the Samsung Quick Share app. Unlike Samsung devices, Quick Share doesn’t come pre-installed on their computers so the app will need to be downloaded.

Other non-Samsung Android devices are also able to receive Quick Share files, including iPhone users. This can be done by the sender generating a QR code or a share link via their app.