If you’ve ever picked up a Galaxy device and wondered what the Samsung Free icon is about, this guide is for you.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Samsung Free, including what the app is and where you can find it on your phone.

What is Samsung Free?

Samsung Free is a free content aggregator that brings loads of free TV, games, news and podcasts together in one convenient place. The app comes preinstalled on all Galaxy devices, but the content you see will depend on your specific device and location.

Samsung Free consists of four tabs – Watch, Listen, Read and Play.

The Watch tab is where you’ll find a variety of free-to-watch channels and a programme schedule for catching up on TV shows on the go.

The Listen tab includes podcasts from top publishers, while the Read tab is packed with news and trends. You can also customise it with your preferred categories to make sure you only receive briefings and articles on topics you’re actually interested in.

Lastly, there’s the Play tab. This is where you’ll find casual mobile games that don’t require any installation, including arcade games, sports titles, puzzles and more.

How to find Samsung Free

Where Samsung Free is located will depend on what model of Samsung device you’re using.

If you’re using a Galaxy S21 or later, you’ll need to set the app up as your -1 page manually. This will allow you to swipe right from the home screen to open the app. Otherwise, you can find Samsung Free by swiping up to open your app drawer and tapping on the Samsung Free icon.

If you’re using a phone or tablet launched before the Galaxy S21, you’ll have a slightly easier time finding the Samsung Free app out of the box. All you need to do is swipe right from the home screen to open the app.

Can you delete Samsung Free?

No, you cannot delete Samsung Free from your phone. This is because the app comes preloaded on Galaxy devices and is not downloaded from the Galaxy Store. However, you can visit the Galaxy Store to update the app.

If you’re not interested in using Samsung Free you can choose to disable the service, but there’s no way to permanently delete it.