What is Samsung Food? The AI recipe service explained

Samsung just announced a brand-new personalised AI software that will help you figure out what you can make for dinner.

Samsung Food was announced by the company on the 30th of August 2023 with the aim of helping its users find new recipes and streamline their cooking experience. It has been released in eight languages in 104 countries around the world, with over 160,000 available recipes.

If you want to learn more about Samsung Food then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through all its key features.

What is Samsung Food?

Samsung Food is an app that can be downloaded on any smartphone platform, including iOS and Android. It can be found for free now on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Samsung Food uses AI technology to deliver a dedicated food platform with the aim of helping its users discover new recipes. Samsung claims that it draws from the Whisk database – a smart food platform acquired by the company in 2019 – which can suggest food options based on the user’s preferences and what season it is.

It offers four key features to help users on every step of their cooking journey. These features include recipe discovery and personalisation, tailored meal planning, connected cooking and a social sharing functionality.

Image Credit (Samsung)

Users can save recipes to their own personal digital recipe list at any time, allowing them to keep track of their favourite dishes and save any that they want to try later. The app can analyse recipes and help standardise their format, making them easier to follow and even creating shopping lists based on the ingredients.

Samsung Food comes with a Personalised Recipe function, giving users the ability to change recipes to better fit their needs. For example, a recipe can be altered to better fit the ingredients a user already has in their fridge or can be altered to become vegetarian or vegan. Fusion recipes can also be created that combine ingredients and techniques from different cultures, with the option to adjust cooking times and even skill levels.

Image Credit (Samsung)

Users can input data about themselves and their meal preferences. The AI can then use this information to create recommendations that include their dietary preferences, favourite cuisine types and nutritional goals; these meals can then be added to the dedicated meal planner section.

Moreover, users that do own Samsung-branded kitchen appliances will be able to set timers, preheat ovens and send recipes directly to their appliances. The company claims that this will start with the Bespoke Oven, with plans to connect more appliances – notably the Bespoke induction range and Bespoke microwaves – before the end of the year.

Samsung also plans to offer Samsung Health integration to Samsung Food by the end of the year. This will include information such as BMI, body composition and calorie consumption, with the aim of helping users maintain a balanced diet and hit their own health goals.