Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: All you need to know about Prime Day 2

Amazon’s just unveiled a whole new successor to Prime Day, the interestingly titled Prime Big Deal Days. Here’s all we know about the upcoming sale.

It seems as though someone at Amazon isn’t too content to rest on their laurels as no sooner has the dust settled on this year’s Prime Day sale, a whole new Amazon Prime-centric sale has been unveiled.

Seemingly taking the place of last year’s Prime Early Access sale, Prime Big Deal Days looks to be a whole new venture for Amazon to plug the admittedly short gap between Prime Day and Black Friday. To know more about what the new sale entails, just keep reading on.

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

While very little is known about the sale at this very moment, Prime Big Deal Days looks to follow in the same vein as Prime Day by offering a whole host of exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members.

The sale was announced by the CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, Doug Herrington, in a post that revealed a total of 19 countries that will be included in the event. Here’s the full list of countries set to takre part in the Prime Big Deal Days sale:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

While we don’t have a specific date in the calendar for Prime Big Deal Days just yet, we do know that the sale will take place in October.

How is it different from Prime Day?

At this point, there’s very little to discern Prime Big Deal Days from the Prime Day sale that we’re accustomed to. All we know so far is that both events require an active Amazon Prime membership in order to take part, but as more information starts to appear, we’ll make sure to update this section as we come to better understand what Prime Big Deal Days actually entails.