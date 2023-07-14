If you’re into PC gaming, you’ll know fancy acronyms and branding are all the rage. ULMB 2 is one of Nvidia’s latest acronyms representing a cutting-edge product. Here’s a simple explanation of exactly what it is.

Whether it’s DLSS, G-Sync or others, Nvidia has plenty of terms to represent its products and features. Some are simple and some are more complex, and we’re here to clear up the ones which need more context.

ULMB isn’t a completely new feature for Nvidia but it’s changed with the latest iteration. This is the low down on ULMB 2.

What is Nvidia ULMB 2?

ULMB 2 stands for Ultra Low Motion Blur 2. The technology reduces motion blur displayed on G-Sync monitors when gaming, aimed at aiding competitive gamers.

ULMB 2 works by using a method called full refresh rate backlight strobing, which turns the backlight on and off to prevent motion blur. The result is over 1000Hz of motion clarity.

The original ULMB, released in 2015, functioned by switching the backlight off 75% of the time, reducing the overall brightness of the display. ULMB 2 includes something called “Vertical Dependent Overdrive” to combat this downside, and results in 2x higher brightness than the previous iteration. Using G-Sync, this method can control the monitor response time and only turn the backlight on at the precise moment when each pixel is set at the correct colour value. This prevents the transition of pixels from being displayed.

Apple TV+ The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Grab your 7 day free trial now. Apple

7 day free trial

£6.99 p/m Sign up

In the original ULMB, this caused something called crosstalk, which caused double images to be shown. ULMB 2 claims it offers virtually no crosstalk at all.

There are currently only a limited number of monitors that support Ultra Low Motion Blur 2. These include the Acer Predator XB273U F and Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN where the feature is available through a firmware update as well as coming soon to the Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP and AOC AGON AG276QSG.

The requirements that monitors must meet to be able to support ULMB 2 include the ability to achieve over 1000Hz of effective motion clarity, support ULMB 2 at the monitor’s full refresh rate and be able to reach 250 nits of brightness with minimal crosstalk or double images.