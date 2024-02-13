Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Nvidia Chat with RTX?

Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

When considering which graphics card to buy, most people focus solely on which offers the best graphics performance for your money. However, it’s also important to take into account the many different features that are made available with select cards. 

The latest Nvidia graphics cards boast many features; so many that it’s hard to keep up with them all. The latest new addition is called ‘Nvidia Chat with RTX’, but what exactly is it?

We’ve created this explainer to detail everything you need to know about Nvidia Chat with RTX, so keep reading on for the full breakdown. 

Nvidia Chat with RTX is a new AI-powered feature that is able to scan locally stored documents, YouTube videos and playlists, and then answer questions based on their content. 

For example, you could use Nvidia Chat with RTX to scan a holiday brochure, and then ask questions such as what are the top restaurants or activities. This way, the reader can quickly get the relevant information required rather than reading through an entire document. 

Nvidia Chat with RTX functions very similarly to other chatbots powered by a large language model, such as ChatGPT, but rather than scraping information from across the web, it instead only takes information from files that you supply it with. That way, you know the exact source of the information, and can make a better judgement of its reliability. 

Another key difference is that Nvidia Chat with RTX does not require an internet connection to function. It’s instead powered by the Tensor Cores in your Nvidia graphics card. This does however mean your PC will need to be using Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or higher, with at least 8GB of VRAM, in order for this feature to work. Windows 10 or 11 is also required. 

Those with a compatible graphics card will be able to download and use Nvidia Chat with RTX for free by clicking on this link

