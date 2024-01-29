What is Moto Unplugged? The Motorola Razr feature explained

Moto Unplugged is a feature that launched on Motorola Razr phones toward the end of 2023.

Stay on this page to learn everything you need to know about Moto Unplugged, including what Moto Unplugged is, what customisations are available and which phones support it.

What is Moto Unplugged?

Moto Unplugged is a feature available on certain Motorola phones that lets you limit your access to apps and notifications for a set period of time. The feature makes it easier to focus on work and other important tasks without worrying about distractions. It’s also ideal for when you want to take a screen break for a short while.

“Moto Unplugged lets you create your own oasis without totally disconnecting, so you can relax and stay in control”, writes Motorola in the app’s Play Store description.

“You can choose which apps & interruptions are allowed while you’re unplugged, that means more quality time with friends and family, more time to focus on the work that matters now, and more balance in users’ day-to-day life”.

You can find Moto Unplugged in your phone’s quick settings, as well as in the Google Play Store if you don’t already have it.

When setting up Moto Unplugged, you have the option to choose exactly which apps are available during your session, along with which apps and notifications have permission to interrupt the session. This means you can limit pings from Instagram and X without worrying about missing important calls from your family or messages from Microsoft Teams.

You can set a specific wallpaper for Moto Unplugged to remind you when you’re in a session and choose to require a password to end the session. This should encourage you to pause and consider for a second before you end your session and find yourself scrolling social media before you’re finished with your task.

That said, if you’re ready to end your session early, you can do so conveniently by tapping the Moto Unplugged widget, quick setting or notification.

Which phones support Moto Unplugged?

Moto Unplugged is available on the Motorola Razr, Razr+, Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra globally and will be rolling out on more devices in the future.