What is Meta Quest Plus? New VR subscription service explained

Meta has announced a Meta Quest Plus subscription service, which promises to deliver access to the best VR titles available, for a monthly or annual fee.

The service, which will be £7.99/$7.99 a month or £59.99/$59.99 per year, will give users access to two VR titles every month. If you sign up before the end of July, you’ll get the first month for just £1/$1. Subscriptions are open now and the new titles land on the first of every month.

So, it’s more of a Games With Gold type situation, than an all-you-can-eat Game Pass subscription. Meta is promising the service will feature “VR’s biggest hits, hidden gems, and back-catalog classics.” The service is compatible with the Quest 2, Quest Pro and the forthcoming Quest 3.

In a blog post, Meta has laid out the feat couple of months or titles and, so long as you continue your subscription, they’ll remain your games.

The blog post reads: “On the first of each month, you’ll get two titles to redeem, enjoy, and master. First up, we’re pairing Cloudhead Games’ physical action-rhythm FPS Pistol Whip with the nostalgia-fueled arcade adventure Pixel Ripped 1995 from ARVORE Immersive Experiences. And for August, you can look forward to a uniquely compelling social VR experience in Mighty Coconut’s Walkabout Mini Golf and some frantic weapon-crafting and shooter action in MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE from Terrible Posture Games.”

The subscription service is no-commitment, but that annual fee of £59.99 is a saving of over a third, which is a pretty temping deal and an opportunity to grow your VR library without buying individual titles. It’ll also enable Meta to cherry pick varied experiences that it believes will help users get the most from their increasingly expensive headsets.

