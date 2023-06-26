Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Meta Quest Plus? New VR subscription service explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Meta has announced a Meta Quest Plus subscription service, which promises to deliver access to the best VR titles available, for a monthly or annual fee.

The service, which will be £7.99/$7.99 a month or £59.99/$59.99 per year, will give users access to two VR titles every month. If you sign up before the end of July, you’ll get the first month for just £1/$1. Subscriptions are open now and the new titles land on the first of every month.

So, it’s more of a Games With Gold type situation, than an all-you-can-eat Game Pass subscription. Meta is promising the service will feature “VR’s biggest hits, hidden gems, and back-catalog classics.” The service is compatible with the Quest 2, Quest Pro and the forthcoming Quest 3.

In a blog post, Meta has laid out the feat couple of months or titles and, so long as you continue your subscription, they’ll remain your games.

The blog post reads: “On the first of each month, you’ll get two titles to redeem, enjoy, and master. First up, we’re pairing Cloudhead Games’ physical action-rhythm FPS Pistol Whip with the nostalgia-fueled arcade adventure Pixel Ripped 1995 from ARVORE Immersive Experiences. And for August, you can look forward to a uniquely compelling social VR experience in Mighty Coconut’s Walkabout Mini Golf and some frantic weapon-crafting and shooter action in MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE from Terrible Posture Games.”

The subscription service is no-commitment, but that annual fee of £59.99 is a saving of over a third, which is a pretty temping deal and an opportunity to grow your VR library without buying individual titles. It’ll also enable Meta to cherry pick varied experiences that it believes will help users get the most from their increasingly expensive headsets.

Will you be subscribing to Meta Quest Plus? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

