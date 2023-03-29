What is the MediaTek Dimensity 1080? The mobile chipset explained

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 was the Qualcomm-alternative chipset of choice for cheap smartphones in 2022, and the new Dimensity 1080 is set to take up that mantle in 2023.

The question is, what is new with the Dimensity 1080 and is it worth forking out on Dimensity 1080-equipped smartphones, or should you save a bit of cash by opting for slightly older 920-equipped models?

We explain everything you need to know about MediaTek’s latest mid-range chipset, the Dimensity 1080, right here.

What is the MediaTek Dimensity 1080?

The Dimensity 1080 is the latest mid-range chipset from MediaTek, replacing the slightly older Dimensity 920 while sitting comfortably below MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset.

More specifically, the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is a 6nm chipset boasting an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.6GHz, along with an ARM Mali G68 GPU for improved graphical performance in games, aimed at the budget and mid-range smartphones at around the £300-500 mark.

It also boasts support for technology including 5G connectivity, high refresh rate displays, 4K video capture and more, which we’ll go into more detail about in a minute.

When was the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 announced?

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 was revealed in October 2022, and the chipset began to appear in select smartphones by the end of 2022, though most have come in the first few months of 2023.

What’s new with the Dimensity 1080?

If you were to head to the official Dimensity 1080 website you might believe that the new chipset boasts a whole range of new features, but in reality, most of these were available on the previous-gen Dimensity 920.

That includes gaming-specific features like HyperEngine 3.0, support for sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6, and the same support for Full HD+ displays at up to 120Hz.

So, what does that leave? Well…

More processing power

You might expect that a new chipset would come with upgraded power, but that’s only half true with the Dimensity 1080.

While there is a slight performance to the octa-core processor, bringing cock speeds up to 2.6GHz, up from 2.5GHz, the Mali G68 GPU is the same as its predecessor. It’s also still built on the same 6nm process, so there isn’t much in the way of better power efficiency either.

Support for 200MP cameras

The big upgrade for the Dimensity 1080 comes in the camera department, with the chipset able to handle image data from sensors up to a whopping 200MP via a new Imagiq ISP, an increase from the 108MP support from the Dimensity 920.

MediaTek also boasts that the chipset can handle accelerated HDR video capture at up to 4K resolution, but this was a feature available on the previous chipset.

Which phones feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1080?

With the level of performance on offer, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to learn that the Dimensity 1080 is usually found in budget and mid-range smartphones including the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 Pro 5G, Redmi 12 Pro Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34 and Samsung Galaxy A54 to name just a few, with more expected to appear in the next few months.