What is the MediaTek Dimensity 9200? The new flagship chipset explained

MediaTek has launched its latest 5G flagship chipset, but what makes it so special? This article will explain why it’s such a big deal.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is a brand new mobile processor which is intended to compete with the best of its rivals from the likes of Qualcomm. The manufacturer claims that it boasts “extreme performance and intelligent power efficiency… [bringing] immersive all-day gaming experiences, ultra-sharp image capturing and support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity to consumers around the globe.”

Smartphones powered by this chipset will be available in the market “before the end of 2022“, so we’ll soon get to see this impressive silicon in action. But until then, let’s take a closer look at those claimed improvements now, to see what the hype is about.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 diagram

Performance

MediaTek claims that this chip will “power a new era of flagship smartphones”, as it’s “packed with industry firsts”.

It will consist of 1 Arm Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Benchmark testing has seen single core improvements of +12% and multi core improvements of +10%, according to Geekbench 5.

The power consumption has also been reduced by 25%, thanks to a brand new heat dissipation design that is reportedly five times better than that of the Dimensity 9000.

It’s also the first to have UFS 4.0 flash storage with MCQ, making it the fastest-ever smartphone storage.

Camera

When it comes to the camera, this chipset can offer some more advantages. It’s the first chipset to have native support for an RGBW sensor, apparently giving 30% brighter image capture. Additionally, it’s got a second-generation AI video engine on board, which offers APU+ISP fusion, and it claims to boast the fastest AI-NR photo capture.

To give some idea of what these capabilities could mean for you, you’d be able to capture and stream HDR video from multiple cameras at once, and due to the efficiency you’d get up to 12.5% power savings for 8K 30fps footage.

Artificial Intelligence

MediaTek’s 6th-generation Artificial Intelligence, which has “eXtreme Power-Saving Technology” for AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks, could also make a big difference to the next generation of smartphones. The numbers claim you’ll get 35% higher performance, 25% lower power 4K AI-NR video (compared to the previous generation), and 45% improved video SR efficiency.

Gaming

The key new feature as far as gaming is concerned is undoubtedly the hardware-based ray tracing capability, which should offer much more accurate lighting when you’re immersed in gameplay, especially with regard to effects such as soft shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion. This is made possible by the chipset’s Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU, and it’s complemented by MediaTek Adaptive Game Technology, motion blur reduction, and Frame Rate Smoother 2.0.

The overall GPU performance has been improved by as much as 32% (according to the Manhattan 3.0 benchmark), meanwhile offering 41% less power consumption.

Connectivity

Along with the performance benefits, the Dimensity 9200 packs in support for the latest connectivity technologies too including:

Wi-Fi 7. This is the first Wi-Fi 7 smartphone chip, supporting up to 6.5Gbps downlink and up to 70% power savings thanks to MediaTek Wi-Fi UltraSave.

This is the first Wi-Fi 7 smartphone chip, supporting up to 6.5Gbps downlink and up to 70% power savings thanks to MediaTek Wi-Fi UltraSave. Bluetooth 5.3. Studio-grade Bluetooth connectivity (24-bit, 192KHz) is also supported, as is LE Audio Auracast with hearing aid support, and the Wi-Fi coexistence technology should enable you to connect multiple wireless peripherals without interference. Audio latency is considered best-in-class, and there’s Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for better sound quality.

Studio-grade Bluetooth connectivity (24-bit, 192KHz) is also supported, as is LE Audio Auracast with hearing aid support, and the Wi-Fi coexistence technology should enable you to connect multiple wireless peripherals without interference. Audio latency is considered best-in-class, and there’s Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for better sound quality. 5G. The latest generation of mobile data will also be present, with the modem being sub-6GHz and mmWave ready. The built-in modem, enhanced by AI, should also enable faster network searching and better connection recovery out of dead zones.

Display

Finally, some improvements have also been made to the display technology that this chipset can enable, with the manufacturer offering features such as MediaTek Intelligent Display Sync 3.0, Motion Blur Reduction, EnergySmart Screen 2.0, and MediaTek AI-SR/MEMC video. This means that a smartphone with this chip can offer a Full HD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 240Hz, or a WQHD display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate.

A key feature of screens supported by this chip is named multi-layer colour management, and it will allow both SDR and HDR video to be played on the same page at the same time without any interference.