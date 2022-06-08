 large image

What is Look Around on Apple Maps?

Peter Phelps
Apple Maps is a very handy navigation app and an alternative to Google Map for iOS users, but you might not be familiar with all its features. So, what exactly is the handy Look Around option?

It’s hard to think back to a time when we didn’t all have instant access to GPS mapping technology in our pocket, as it is so helpful that many of us use it every day. iPhone users may be particularly familiar with Apple Maps, and this is an app that’s packed with useful little features to make your life easier while you navigate around a new place.

On such feature is Look Around. This ditches the traditional top-down 2-dimensional view of a map for an interactive 3-dimensional version instead that lets you pan around and move through the streets virtually, almost as if you’re strolling around in person. If you’re familiar with Google Maps, it’s very similar to the Street View mode on that app.

If you want to try out this feature, which arrived with iOS 13, then firstly you should know that it’s not available in all cities around the world so unfortunately you might not have access to this mode in your neighbourhood. You can check the full list of cities and places that are compatible by following this link to Apple’s website.

However, when available, you can simply click on the binoculars icon at the bottom of a map and you’ll be able to Look Around.

When you’re in this immersive mode, you can pan left or right by dragging your finger across the screen, move forward by tapping the screen in the direction you want to go, and you can zoom in or out by pinching on the display.

You can also toggle full screen mode so that you can look at the standard map at the same time (by clicking the expand/contract icon), or toggle labels on or off if you’d like to choose between a natural look at the local landmarks or a more informative version (by clicking the eye icon).

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
