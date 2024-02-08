Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is local dimming?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a new TV, you may have come across the term local dimming. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about local dimming, including what it is, how it works and all about the three main types of local dimming. 

What is local dimming? 

Local dimming is a display technology that improves the contrast ratio on LED and mini LED TVs. The technology works by dimming individual areas of LEDs to ensure that no light bleeds through the darker parts of a scene. It also makes blacks appear deeper and highlights look brighter. 

There are three types of local dimming – edge-lit local dimming, backlit local dimming and full-array local dimming. 

If a TV is labelled as having edge-lit local dimming this means that the LEDs are placed around the perimeter of the screen. This allows the TV to remain very thin but can cause issues with screen uniformity as there are no lights in the centre of the display. 

Backlit local dimming means there are 4 to 12 zones that are lit up from behind. Think of it like a more sparse version of full-array local dimming. 

Finally, there’s full-array local dimming. This method involves hundreds of small zones that are lit up with LEDs arranged uniformly behind the display. This creates a more contrasted effect with deeper blacks and brighter whites, making full-array local dimming well-suited to 4K HDR TVs. This technique does, however, require the TV to be a bit thicker to accommodate all of the LEDs and is generally the most expensive of the three. 

If a TV has global dimming listed as a feature, this means that there is no local dimming as the entire screen is dimmed at the same time. This means that the contrast on these screens won’t be as deep. 

OLED TVs don’t need local dimming because they produce their own light. This means that the pixels on these displays can be completely switched off to create true blacks and higher contrast ratios.

You might like…

What is Samsung Quick Share?

What is Samsung Quick Share?

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
What are silicon-carbon batteries? The next-gen battery tech explained

What are silicon-carbon batteries? The next-gen battery tech explained

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
What is a BIOS?

What is a BIOS?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
What is anti-aliasing? The PC gaming technology explained

What is anti-aliasing? The PC gaming technology explained

Adam Speight 2 days ago
What is Freely? The new and free streaming platform explained

What is Freely? The new and free streaming platform explained

Kob Monney 3 days ago
What is a KVM switch? The peripheral device explained

What is a KVM switch? The peripheral device explained

Adam Speight 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words