If you’re looking for an app to build professional connections, share your achievements with your network and reach out to recruiters, LinkedIn is for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about LinkedIn.

What is LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is a social media platform geared toward professionals and businesses originally founded in 2003 and acquired by Microsoft in 2016. The site can be accessed through a web browser or on a mobile device with its iOS and Android apps.

LinkedIn encourages users to build a network with other professionals and companies. There’s a Connect button that allows users to add each other to their networks, along with a Follow option for businesses and individuals you don’t personally know but might still want to see content from. Users can send private messages with LinkedIn’s InMail feature, as well as post and comment on statuses publicly.

LinkedIn users can also share milestones and accomplishments on their feeds, including anniversaries and promotions.

As you might expect, LinkedIn profiles largely revolve around a user’s professional goals and achievements. This includes their current job, work experience, educational background, skills and interests. This information can then be used to reach out to recruiters in seconds in the hopes of securing a new career through the app’s Easy Apply feature.

What is LinkedIn Premium?

LinkedIn Premium is LinkedIn’s paid plan.

The plan works on a subscription basis, with users invited to trial the service for 30 days before signing on to the $40+/£25+ a month commitment.

Perks to LinkedIn Premium depend on the account type you opt for, with Premium Career, Sales Navigator, Recruiter Lite, Premium Business and LinkedIn Learning all paid options available through LinkedIn.

If you’re an individual hoping to find a new job or features to help you get ahead in your professional life, you’ll most likely be looking at the Premium Career plan. Benefits to this plan include private browsing, applicant insights, the ability to see who has viewed your profile and unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning.