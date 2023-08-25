Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is LinkedIn?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for an app to build professional connections, share your achievements with your network and reach out to recruiters, LinkedIn is for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about LinkedIn. 

What is LinkedIn? 

LinkedIn is a social media platform geared toward professionals and businesses originally founded in 2003 and acquired by Microsoft in 2016. The site can be accessed through a web browser or on a mobile device with its iOS and Android apps. 

LinkedIn encourages users to build a network with other professionals and companies. There’s a Connect button that allows users to add each other to their networks, along with a Follow option for businesses and individuals you don’t personally know but might still want to see content from. Users can send private messages with LinkedIn’s InMail feature, as well as post and comment on statuses publicly. 

LinkedIn users can also share milestones and accomplishments on their feeds, including anniversaries and promotions. 

As you might expect, LinkedIn profiles largely revolve around a user’s professional goals and achievements. This includes their current job, work experience, educational background, skills and interests. This information can then be used to reach out to recruiters in seconds in the hopes of securing a new career through the app’s Easy Apply feature. 

What is LinkedIn Premium? 

LinkedIn Premium is LinkedIn’s paid plan. 

The plan works on a subscription basis, with users invited to trial the service for 30 days before signing on to the $40+/£25+ a month commitment. 

Perks to LinkedIn Premium depend on the account type you opt for, with Premium Career, Sales Navigator, Recruiter Lite, Premium Business and LinkedIn Learning all paid options available through LinkedIn. 

If you’re an individual hoping to find a new job or features to help you get ahead in your professional life, you’ll most likely be looking at the Premium Career plan. Benefits to this plan include private browsing, applicant insights, the ability to see who has viewed your profile and unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning.

You might like…

What is PlayStation Link? Sony’s new wireless audio tech explained

What is PlayStation Link? Sony’s new wireless audio tech explained

Chris Smith 2 days ago
What is Snapdragon G2? Qualcomm’s mid-range Android gaming platform explained

What is Snapdragon G2? Qualcomm’s mid-range Android gaming platform explained

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
What is Snapdragon G3?

What is Snapdragon G3?

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
What is Snapdragon G1?

What is Snapdragon G1?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
What is focal length in photography?

What is focal length in photography?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
What is DLSS 3.5? Nvidia’s latest supersampling update explained

What is DLSS 3.5? Nvidia’s latest supersampling update explained

Adam Speight 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.