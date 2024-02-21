Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Javascript?

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Almost every website and application on the internet uses the programming language Javascript.

Javascript can be found on anything from a news website to a shopping website and online games. Without Javascript our experience on many websites would be a lot less exciting, but more importantly, some websites wouldn’t even be able to run without it. 

What actually is Javascript, and how does it work on a website? Read on to learn what Javascript is, how it works and what it is used for.

What is Javascript?

Javascript is a popular computer programming language that is most commonly used on the frontend to make websites more dynamic and engaging for users. This includes web-based games and applications. 

Javascript has numerous uses, including powering interactive applications, controlling embedded multimedia and animating stills. It is also found in the tools you most likely use daily for work, including Zoom, Slack and online project management systems.

It’s worth noting, however, that Javascript is a versatile programming language and can be used for other forms of computer programming, such as more complex applications and building site infrastructure on the backend. 

What is the frontend and backend?

The frontend is essentially everything the users see when they interact with the website or application. 

The backend is the ‘behind the scenes’ work, which is fundamental in keeping the website or application running smoothly.

How does Javascript work on a website?

Javascript is not the only programming language that is used for a website. In fact, it usually works in conjunction with other basic programming languages, HTML and CSS. 

HTML is a markup language, which essentially means that it provides the basic format of a website with its code. CSS is a design language that’s used for improving the appearance of the website.

To fit into this, Javascript is the programming language that programs the website, making it more dynamic and interactive.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

