Whether you’re interested in photography, shopping for a drone or have just picked up a new Oppo phone, you may have come across the name Hasselblad.

Here’s everything you need to know about the famous camera manufacturer.

What is Hasselblad?

Hasselblad is a Swedish camera manufacturer established in the early 20th century. The company is known for its analogue medium-format cameras and, later, the world’s first digital compact mirrorless medium-format camera.

After getting its start in WWII with the aerial ROSS HK-7, Victor Hasselblad launched the brand’s first consumer camera in 1948. The Hasselblad 1600F was a single-lens, mirror reflex, 6×6 camera that came with interchangeable Kodak lenses, film magazines and viewfinders.

Image: Hasselblad

A modified version of a Hasselblad camera was taken on the Apollo 11 mission when the first man landed on the moon. Other important cameras throughout the company’s history include the Hasselblad 500C, the dual-format 35mm Hasselblad XPan and, more recently, the digital X1D.

Since 2017, a majority stake in the company has been held by DJI, a Chinese company known for its drones, action cameras and gimbals.

Hasselblad currently produces three different systems – the X System, the V System and the H System. 2022’s X2D 100C currently leads the company’s portable medium format line, followed by 2019’s X1D II 50C.

Collaborations

While Hasselblad earned its name in the camera industry for its medium-format cameras, the company has also become known for its collaborations with other popular tech brands.

This includes the camera brand launching a line of redesigned Sony digital cameras in 2012 and making an appearance on DJI’s Mavic 2 and Mavic 3 series drones from 2018 onward.

The company also partnered with mobile brands OnePlus and Oppo in 2021 and 2022, respectively, with both collaborations currently ongoing.

In recent years, the company has developed cameras and software for a number of handsets, including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 11, Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X6 Pro. Hasselblad’s contributions include colour calibration, filters and a panorama mode inspired by the classic XPan camera.