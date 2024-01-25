Gorilla Glass is one of the most widely used glass protector brands in mobile and computing technology, yet it may not be a brand that you are familiar with.

What exactly is Gorilla Glass and what sets the brand apart from others? And which devices can you find it on?

Read on to find out more about Gorilla Glass and their most recent unveiling, Gorilla Armor.

What is Gorilla Glass?

To understand Gorilla Glass Armor, it is useful to know what Gorilla Glass actually is and what sets it apart from other similar brands. Owned by specialty glass manufacturers, Corning, Gorilla Glass is a range of strengthened glass that is processed differently to typical glass.

Mainly used for smartphone screens, Gorilla Glass can also be found on other products including laptops and tablets.

What makes Gorilla Glass different from other brands is that it uses chemical processes to change the composition of the glass, making it harder and more resistant to damage, yet thin and light.

What is Gorilla Glass Armor?

Gorilla Glass Armor is the latest release from the brand and was announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in January 2024. As the newest type of glass, Gorilla Armor is claimed by Corning to be one of the strongest options available on the market.

Corning states in its own lab tests that Gorilla Armor performs up to three times better on drop tests and has four times better scratch resistance, compared to competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.

Gorilla Armor doesn’t only claim to be tougher than other glass brands, it also claims to reduce reflection supposedly by up to 75%, which should help to minimise screen reflections.

Where can I find Gorilla Armor?

As the Gorilla Armor has only just been unveiled and this was alongside the Samsung’s S24 Ultra, it’s perhaps not surprising that this particular type of glass is only currently available on the Samsung S24 Ultra.