The Google Results About You tool is making it easier to remove your personal details from a Google Search. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

What is Google’s Results About You tool?

Google’s Results About You tool was rolled out last year. It launched with the intention of allowing users to request the removal of personal information that pops up during Google searches. Personal information can include a phone number, email address, address or even unwanted images.

There are currently four options to remove your personal information. They are listed below:

Content contains nudity or sexual material

Content contains your personal information

Content is on a site with exploitative removal practices

Content shows a person under 18

Google has improved and updated the software since its initial launch. Users can now keep track of personal contact information in Search and can even alert you when Google finds it, so you can request its removal even faster.

On the 3rd of August 2023, Google announced that it will be rolling out a new dashboard feature. The dashboard feature will alert users of any contact information that appears in Search results, giving you the chance to request its removal immediately. Moreover, Google will notify you when new results about you appear in Search.

You also don’t need to have a Google account to remove information that pertains to yourself. There is a stand-alone removal form that you can use to make a request. After submitting the report, users will be sent an email wherein they can track the progress of the removal process and if it has been approved. If you do choose to log in, you will see your removal progress within the dashboard.

Can you see if someone searches your name on Google?

It is not possible to determine the identity of anyone searching your name via Google, nor is it possible to find out the number of times your name has been Googled.

Analytic tools such as Google Trends will provide an insight on the approximate level of search interest for a popular keyword, such as a celebrity’s name, but it doesn’t provide the exact quantity of Google searches.

Can you block your name from being searched on Google?

It is not possible to block your name on Google, or any other search engine such as Bing or Yahoo. Doing so would defeat the idea of a search engine, as it would restrict who and what you’d be able to search for.

However, you are able to request the removal of Google search results that divulge your personal information such as your phone number, email address and home address.