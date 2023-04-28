What is Google Wifi? The home mesh system explained

Google Wifi was introduced in 2016 as a simple and easy way for users to improve their Wi-Fi coverage in their homes.

If you’re suffering from slow internet connection speeds then you may want to consider investing in a Wi-Fi mesh system. Mesh systems can help expand the coverage in your home to ensure that you’re getting reliable connections no matter where you are.

That’s why we’re going to be running through Google Wifi, to give you a better understanding of some of the mesh systems out there.

What is Google Wifi?

Google Wifi is a mesh system built for homes, designed to replace your traditional router. It’s important to note that you will still need an internet service provider (ISP) and a modem to connect to the internet, but Google Wifi allows you to expand coverage across your home.

You can do this by placing multiple Wifi points around your home to create a connected system that provides a stronger signal than traditional methods. Google Wifi comes in two variations: the one-pack includes one Wifi point, an Ethernet cable and one power adaptor. The three-pack comes with three Wi-Fi points, one Ethernet cable and three power adaptors, making that the better pick for more coverage.

Google claims that one Wi-Fi point is fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time and that it can work in the background to ensure that your connection remains speedy. It can also automatically update itself to get new features to keep your network safe.

It can be managed on the Google Home app, with options to share your Wi-Fi with friends, set up and manage the points you already have and set it so certain devices get faster internet connections than others.

What do I need to set up Google Wifi?

To use Google Wifi in your home, users will need access to a modem, an internet service (ISP), a Google account and a supported device. These include an Android phone or tablet using Android 8.0 or later or an iPhone or iPad with iOS 14.0 or later.

Finally, users will need to ensure that they are using the latest version of the Google Home app either on an Android or iOS device.

How much does Google Wi-Fi cost?

There are several different types of Google Wifi packages currently available. These are split into Google Wifi and Google Nest Wifi. We have broken down which models you can buy below: