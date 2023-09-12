What is FineWoven? Apple’s leather strap and case replacement explained

What is Apple FineWoven? Apple debuted a new material for Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases during the September 12 keynote. Here’s what the vegan, environmentally-friendly textile is all about.

If you’ve ever thought it’s slightly weird to use the hide of a dead cow for mundane things like keeping a phone safe from damage, Apple has addressed your concerns.

During the Apple Watch 9 announcement, the company revealed a new, environmentally friendly alternative to leather accessories for its fanciest phones and smartwatches. The new material is called FineWoven, which Apple describes as a “luxurious and durable microtwill”

It’s made from 68% post-consumer recycled content and it significantly lowers the carbon emissions compared to using leather. In fact, Apple is nixing leather for all Apple products moving forward.

Like the leather accessories, Apple says FineWoven retains the suede-like feel. Hopefully, it will wear as well, giving the accessory a weathered feel over time. Apple is also improving the sustainability of its popular Sports Look, with the company claiming it has “been redesigned to include 82 percent recycled yarn. All new Apple Watch Sport Loops are carbon neutral.”

In terms of the Apple Watch FineWoven bands, owners will be able to grab both Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands in the new material. Apple is also replacing all leather iPhone cases with leather, as well as the AirTag keyring holders.

The reveal came during the Wonderlust event on September 12, where Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro range.

This event is ongoing...