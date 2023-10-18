Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is File Sync? The offline Chromebook feature explained

Chromebooks aren’t known for packing the most high-end internals on the market, but they do come with a couple of core features that make them perfect for productivity workers, students, and even some gamers. 

One of the biggest reasons for Chromebook’s popularity is all of the nifty Google features that they come with, including features like File Sync.

Today, we’re going to be running through one of the most helpful Chromebook features, File Sync. If you want to learn more about File Sync, including what it’s used for and all its benefits, then make sure you keep reading. 

What is Google File Sync?

File Sync aims to help Chromebook users stay productive no matter where they are. File Sync keeps your Google Drive files always accessible, whether you’re connected to the internet or not. It does this by automatically downloading drive files so you can access them at any time. 

This is a game-changer in the Chromebook world since Chromebooks are notoriously limited once disconnected from stable Wi-Fi. By allowing users to access all of their information whenever they want, it makes the Chromebook more accessible, like a Windows or Mac machine as they’re not as dependent on Wi-Fi. 

Google Chromebook File Sync
Image Credit (Google)

It’s worth noting that Chromebooks don’t come with a lot of storage space, with 128GB at the high end and 64GB appearing on most models. With that in mind, you may not want to download too many files or documents, as you will start to eat up your storage very quickly. 

You can also manually change the settings of your Chromebook and enable offline access for certain documents. This may be the better option if you want to preserve your storage and only need a couple of files on hand. 

Which devices come with File Sync?

File Sync is currently exclusive to the Chromebook Plus range of laptops. However, as we mentioned, you can still download content to be viewed offline on other Chromebooks.

