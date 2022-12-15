 large image

What is Dell’s Concept Luna?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

At the start of 2022, Dell revealed a new sustainability project called Concept Luna with a vision of reducing waste and emissions when manufacturing future laptops. 

This project has been refined over time, with Dell announcing several improvements to Luna in December 2022. 

But what exactly is Concept Luna, and how would it help Dell achieve its sustainability goals? Keep reading on for everything you need to know about Dell’s Concept Luna.

Dell’s Concept Luna is a new sustainability project that makes it easier for users to disassemble a laptop and fit in new parts – whether you want to repair your device, or upgrade it with a new component. 

Dell is hoping to achieve this by reducing the numbers of screws in a laptop, and eliminating the need for cables and adhesives. By simplifying the process, it enables users to disassemble a laptop in under a minute – it would typically take hours to complete the same job with a traditional laptop. 

Dell has already created a fully fuctioning laptop that adheres to concept Luna, which we’ve seen in person, but the company still wants to make further improvements before releasing it to market.

Concept Luna would also make it easier for robots to disassemble a laptop, enabling companies such as Dell to set up wide-scale repair factories. Dell hopes that by speeding up the process for your laptop to be repaired, there will be a great incentive to send your laptop in for a fix rather than purchasing a completely new model. 

This would hopefully reduce waste dramatically, as if it’s just a laptop’s motherboard that is faulty, Dell could make sure that the functioning keyboard, screen and chassis don’t go to waste too. 

Luna is just a concept right now, so Dell hasn’t committed to an imminent launch just yet. But it seems pretty clear that this is a project that the company is invested in making this work, as it will help Dell achieve its long-term sustainability goals. 

