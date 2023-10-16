What is Adobe’s Project Res Up? The new video tool explained

Adobe hosted its most recent Adobe Max conference in October, taking the opportunity to showcase all the new features coming to its Creative Cloud software now and in the future.

One tool currently undergoing development is Project Res Up. Adobe Project Res Up could prove hugely helpful in the video industry going forward, but what exactly is it?

Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about Adobe’s new video upscaling tool.

What is Adobe’s Project Res Up?

Project Res-Up is a video upscaling tool that was first announced at Adobe Max in October 2023.

The project was unveiled as part of Adobe’s Sneaks showcase, an annual keynote that aims to give Adobe users an early look at some of the prototypes that are in development for its Creative Cloud products.

As Adobe describes it, “Project Res Up is a tool that easily converts video from low- to high-resolution using innovative diffusion-based upsampling technology”.

In simpler terms, the technology uses artificial intelligence to learn the structure of an image and generate similar results without the noise you’re stuck with when you download a low-resolution video.

This leaves you with a new, higher-resolution version of the same video that is sharper than the original, making older content and movie clips appear clearer on HD displays and restoring detail to cropped videos.

Project Res Up can also be applied to GIF animations, meaning even low-quality memes can be sharpened up before you share them on social media.

Adobe research scientist Yang Zhou unveiled Project Res Up during the Sneaks showcase, using a cropped video of an elephant to demonstrate what the technology is capable of in a real-world scenario.

Zhou cropped the video and dragged the low-resolution clip into Project Res Up before hitting Submit. In just under nine seconds, the tool appears to restore texture and details to both the elephant and the water it is wading through.

The resolution of the clip also quadrupled from 300 x 200 to 1200 x 8000, resulting in an increased image quality and larger file size.

You can see Project Res Up in action in the video below:

https://youtu.be/MnOVEcst_U4?feature=shared