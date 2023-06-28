Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is a Micro Four Thirds camera?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re shopping for a new camera, you may have come across the term Micro Four Thirds. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Micro Four Thirds system, including what it is, how a crop factor affects your image, and how Micro Four Thirds cameras compare to other cameras.

What is a Micro Four Thirds camera? 

Micro Four Thirds (MFT) is a mirrorless, interchangeable-lens camera system that was first released by Olympus and Panasonic in 2008. 

The image sensor in a Micro Four Third camera measures 18 x 13.5mm and has a 17.3 x 13mm imaging area that can be compared to the size of 110 film. Micro Four Thirds cameras also use a 4:3 aspect ratio as opposed to the 3:2 ratio used by APS-C and full-frame cameras. 

As you might have already guessed from the name, the Micro Four Third system shares the same image sensor size and specification as the Four Thirds system found in DSLRs. However, the Micro Four Thirds system is smaller, leaving no room for the mirror box and pentaprism required for a DSLR. This allows Micro Four Thirds cameras to be more compact and lightweight than their Four Thirds-toting counterparts. 

The lenses are shorter and more lightweight than lenses built for Four Thirds cameras too, thanks to the reduced flange distance. 

Mirrorless cameras that make use of the Micro Four Thirds system typically include an electronic viewfinder. How these viewfinders compare with the optical viewfinders found on Four Thirds-powered DSLRs depends on the exact resolution and refresh rate of that particular EVF but, generally speaking, the quality of EVFs has increased dramatically since the Micro Four Thirds system first hit the scene 15 years ago.

Micro Four Thirds vs other systems

Micro Four Thirds cameras are better equipped than cheaper compact digital cameras and bridge cameras that carry smaller sensors and fixed lenses. 

However, the image sensors found in Micro Four Thirds cameras are also smaller than those found in full-frame and APS-C cameras. This causes Micro Four Thirds cameras to experience a 2x crop factor that affects the focal length of any lens you attach to it. 

APS-C cameras have a smaller crop factor of 1.5x, while full-frame cameras have a crop factor of 1 (equivalent to 35mm film) with the entire sensor perfectly exposed when paired with a full-frame lens. This means that a Micro Four Thirds camera will produce an image with a zoomed-in effect compared to a full-frame camera.

To remedy this, you’ll need to multiply any lens’s focal length by its crop factor when shopping for lenses. This will give you the equivalent focal length needed to snap an image with the same field of view as a 35mm – or full-frame – camera. 

On the flip side, Micro Four Thirds cameras are generally much cheaper than their full-frame counterparts. The lenses are cheaper too, meaning you can build a bigger lens collection with less money.

You might like…

What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
What is Chromebook X? The Chromebook rumour explained

What is Chromebook X? The Chromebook rumour explained

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
What is HP Instant Ink?

What is HP Instant Ink?

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
What is Meta Quest Plus? New VR subscription service explained

What is Meta Quest Plus? New VR subscription service explained

Chris Smith 2 days ago
What is Adobe Sensei?

What is Adobe Sensei?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.