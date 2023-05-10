 large image

When will my OnePlus phone get the Android 14 update?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

OnePlus has finally announced when its flagship OnePlus 11 handset will be able to access the Android 14 Beta.

Android users have been waiting on tenterhooks for the latest Android 14 update, which will take over from Android 13. While we don’t know the exact dates for when all Android users will be able to access the latest operating system, we have finally found out when the flagship OnePlus 11 handset will be supported.

Keep reading to find out when you can download the Android 14 Beta 1 on your OnePlus 11 handset, as well as how to download the latest operating system.

When will my OnePlus phone get the Android 14 update?

The flagship OnePlus 11 handset from OnePlus has access to the Android 14 Beta 1 starting today as part of the Developer Preview Program.

“OnePlus has been working closely with Google to provide our signature fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users, which is based on the Android operating system,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. Thanks to this cooperation, OnePlus 11 users can now access an early build of Android 14.

If you want to download the Android 14 Beta on your OnePlus handset, simply click on the link prior and follow the instructions on the screen. If you want to learn more about the Android 14 Beta 1 and how it will affect your OnePlus device, then visit the OnePlus website by clicking on the link prior.

Some of the core themes of Android 14 include privacy, security, performance, user customisation as well as developer productivity. Android 14 also has improved support for big-screen foldables as well as tablets.

OnePlus 11 users should also expect the Beta 1 version of Android 14 to differ from the official release, and we will ensure to update this article when we know more about the official launch of Android 14.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

