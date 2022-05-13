Shopping for a Galaxy tablet or Galaxy S22 Ultra and noticed a curious-looking S Pen being offered as an add-on but not sure what exactly it does?

Then you’ve come to the right place as we’ve created this guide detailing everything you need to know about Samsung’s S Pen stylus.

What is an S Pen?

The S Pen is a stylus you can use with your Galaxy device. It comes with a number of different devices, each with its own unique features and capabilities.

The most basic model has a button that lets you take notes or draw pictures on your screen. Other models are able to control the device by hovering over certain areas, such as opening an app or taking a screenshot.

What can an S Pen be used for?

An S Pen can be used for a wide range of tasks. Some of the most common uses include:

To write, draw, and sketch on your Galaxy Note device with the S Pen stylus.

To take notes in meetings or during lectures by writing directly onto your device’s screen.

To edit documents by hand while reviewing them on your tablet or smartphone screen.

As a shutter control for the device’s camera app.

Is an S Pen worth it?

Based on our experience reviewing devices with an S Pen, since the tech first appeared on the original Galaxy Note, the answer to this question depends on which device and type of S Pen you pair it with.

It’s great for devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where the S Pen slots easily into a small silo on the bottom of the device, ensuring it’s always accessible for notes or camera shortcuts. However, this wasn’t the case with the S21 Ultra or the Z Fold 3. With these phones, you needed a separate case for the S Pen, and this made it a fiddly addition.

We found the S Pen very useful on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Paired with the tablet’s screen the S Pen was fantastic for everything from scribbling notes, to managing spreadsheets and digitally painting.

Which devices do S Pens work with?

S Pens work with a variety of Samsung devices, including: