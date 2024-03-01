Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews

About EE

EE is a network provider offering mobile and broadband services throughout the UK. 

At EE, there is an extensive selection of the latest smartphones, tablets, and gadgets to choose from.

EE discount code offers and special deals regularly ensure you get the best value for your communication needs. 

You can access a wide range of affordable plans and packages to keep you connected without compromising your savings.

Note: Contracts increase on the 31st March 2024 by CPI +3.9%.

The Perks of EE

Customers can enjoy numerous perks by choosing EE as their mobile and broadband provider. These include exclusive partner deals, innovative features like Stay Connected data and Scam Shield protection, and the latest affordable mobile plans.

You’ll experience UK’s fastest network, award-winning customer service, and reliable network coverage across the country!

The EE Refund Policy

The EE refund policy allows customers to make returns within 14 days of purchasing. Whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, or accessory, customers can return the product and receive a full refund within the specified timeframe. 

To make an online return, complete a returns form, and after it has been received and processed, customer service will reach out to you. 

It is worth noting that if you bought your product or service from a third-party company, you’d have to directly contact them to initiate a return.

Shop ee.co.uk/

FAQs

What can I do if my EE voucher is not working?

If your top-up fails, reach out to the EE customer service team for assistance. You can do this by dialling 150 from your EE phone or 07953 966 250 from any phone.

Are there cashback offers at EE?

Yes, EE offers some cashback offers. For example, you can get up to £100 cashback on selected TVs when you sign up for broadband. Keep an eye on this page for additional cashback opportunities in the future.

Can current EE customers get any offers?

Yes, EE offers existing customers a number of phone deals. These offers are available on its website in the My Offers section under Phone Offers. We will also post the latest EE sales and offers here for your convenience.

Does EE have a price match policy?

No, EE does not price match. Customers can save in other ways, such as by using the discount codes on this page. 

Is there a sign-up offer at EE?

Yes, you can get an EE discount code as a new customer. To get this code, register for EE Perks and log in to your account for the first time. All shoppers can locate a EE voucher code on this page, as well.

Are there seasonal sales at EE?

Yes, EE holds several seasonal sales throughout the year, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check the website or this page at Trusted Reviews to avoid missing out on the massive EE deals during these periods!

Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words