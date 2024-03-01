EE Vouchers 2024
About EE
EE is a network provider offering mobile and broadband services throughout the UK.
At EE, there is an extensive selection of the latest smartphones, tablets, and gadgets to choose from.
EE discount code offers and special deals regularly ensure you get the best value for your communication needs.
You can access a wide range of affordable plans and packages to keep you connected without compromising your savings.
Note: Contracts increase on the 31st March 2024 by CPI +3.9%.
The Perks of EE
Customers can enjoy numerous perks by choosing EE as their mobile and broadband provider. These include exclusive partner deals, innovative features like Stay Connected data and Scam Shield protection, and the latest affordable mobile plans.
You’ll experience UK’s fastest network, award-winning customer service, and reliable network coverage across the country!
The EE Refund Policy
The EE refund policy allows customers to make returns within 14 days of purchasing. Whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, or accessory, customers can return the product and receive a full refund within the specified timeframe.
To make an online return, complete a returns form, and after it has been received and processed, customer service will reach out to you.
It is worth noting that if you bought your product or service from a third-party company, you’d have to directly contact them to initiate a return.
FAQs
If your top-up fails, reach out to the EE customer service team for assistance. You can do this by dialling 150 from your EE phone or 07953 966 250 from any phone.
Yes, EE offers some cashback offers. For example, you can get up to £100 cashback on selected TVs when you sign up for broadband. Keep an eye on this page for additional cashback opportunities in the future.
Yes, EE offers existing customers a number of phone deals. These offers are available on its website in the My Offers section under Phone Offers. We will also post the latest EE sales and offers here for your convenience.
No, EE does not price match. Customers can save in other ways, such as by using the discount codes on this page.
Yes, you can get an EE discount code as a new customer. To get this code, register for EE Perks and log in to your account for the first time. All shoppers can locate a EE voucher code on this page, as well.
Yes, EE holds several seasonal sales throughout the year, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check the website or this page at Trusted Reviews to avoid missing out on the massive EE deals during these periods!