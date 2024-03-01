Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find a better Galaxy S24 deal than this

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is here and you can already grab some standout deals on the latest flagship from the smartphone giant.

Mobiles UK is offering a Galaxy S24 with 100GB for £29.99 a month. That’s a good offer in itself, but you’l also get £50 off the upfront cost of the contract. Instead of £79 down, it’s now just £29 upfront.

The Galaxy S24 is £29 upfront and £29 upfront for 100GB of data on the iD Mobile network at Mobiles UK. That’s £50 off the upfront cost.

This is a two year contract on the iD Mobile network which lasts for 24 months. You’ll also get unlimited texts and minutes to use alongside that 100GB of data.

If you’re unfamiliar with iD, it’s an MVNO – a mobile virtual network operator. That means it runs off the mobile spectrum of an existing network. iD uses Three Mobile’s infrastructure, so you can expect the same level of service, 5G data speeds and more.

Because the MVNO doesn’t have to pay to maintain the physical networks and simply leases them from the providers, they’re able to pass savings on to consumers. You may lose out on some of the customer service perks you get from the big networks, but that’s not the end of the world when you’re getting 40GB of data for £4 a month.

Samsung Galaxy S23 on table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The best small Android phone isn't without its sacrifices

Pros

  • One of a few powerful, small Android phones
  • Pricing makes more sense than the Plus
  • Some clever AI features

Cons

  • The camera should have been overhauled
  • Areas like battery life and charging lack notable upgrades

The new Galaxy S24 you’ll receive comes in Onyx Black with 128GB of storage, which is yours to keep once the contract is up.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S24 – which costs £799 to buy SIM-free – we praised the powerful handset, pocketable 6.2-inch design with smaller bezels and a larger screen, and the clever new features introduced by Galaxy AI.

We gave the Android 14 phone a four-star review, concluding: “The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a good all-round Android phone. I love the small size, it has a good screen, and it performs admirably. It’s a shame then that Galaxy AI needs time to develop and the lack of camera advances halts this from being the compact superstar it really should be.”

