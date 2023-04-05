You won’t believe this discount on the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max

Anyone in the market for a capacious super-phone should mosey on over to Amazon for a hefty discount on a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The online retailer is offering the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max for £1,299 right now. That might still sound like an awful lot of money – and indeed it is – but it’s a whole £250 less than the RRP for a 16% saving.

This deal is only applicable to the Alpine Green and Sierra Blue colours, but they’re both pretty appealing.

The stand out spec here is that you’re getting 1TB of storage, which means this is the perfect deal if you’re someone who downloads a lot of movies, videos, or hi-res audio tracks to your phone. It’s also ideal if you shoot a lot of 4K video, especially given that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the best around for video capture.

We gave the iPhone 13 Pro Max 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review. “The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a big phone that impresses thanks to a standout display, finally with a 120Hz refresh rate, great camera and stellar battery life,” we said at the time. We stand by that summary today, even with the iPhone 14 Pro Max now out there.

Apple’s huge 6.7-inch screen really is a sight to behold, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s three-strong camera system remains an excellent performer in all conditions.

This is an iPhone that will last a day of intensive use with no issues whatsoever. On a typical workday we were often left with 40% come bedtime. That’s an excellent result.

All in all the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with this discount, continues to be an awesome pick.