 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe this discount on the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone in the market for a capacious super-phone should mosey on over to Amazon for a hefty discount on a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The online retailer is offering the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max for £1,299 right now. That might still sound like an awful lot of money – and indeed it is – but it’s a whole £250 less than the RRP for a 16% saving.

Save £250 on a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max

Save £250 on a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max

Amazon is currently offering the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max for £1,299, which is a saving of £250.

  • Amazon
  • Save £250
  • Now £1,299
View Deal

This deal is only applicable to the Alpine Green and Sierra Blue colours, but they’re both pretty appealing.

The stand out spec here is that you’re getting 1TB of storage, which means this is the perfect deal if you’re someone who downloads a lot of movies, videos, or hi-res audio tracks to your phone. It’s also ideal if you shoot a lot of 4K video, especially given that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the best around for video capture.

We gave the iPhone 13 Pro Max 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review. “The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a big phone that impresses thanks to a standout display, finally with a 120Hz refresh rate, great camera and stellar battery life,” we said at the time. We stand by that summary today, even with the iPhone 14 Pro Max now out there.

Apple’s huge 6.7-inch screen really is a sight to behold, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s three-strong camera system remains an excellent performer in all conditions.

This is an iPhone that will last a day of intensive use with no issues whatsoever. On a typical workday we were often left with 40% come bedtime. That’s an excellent result.

All in all the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with this discount, continues to be an awesome pick.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 14 hours ago
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Review

Max Parker 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.