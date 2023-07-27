Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe Amazon’s phenomenal Apple Watch Ultra deal

Amazon is running an astoundingly good Apple Watch Ultra deal right now, saving you big money on arguably the best smartwatch on the market.

Click on that deal button below, and you’ll be confronted with the Apple Watch Ultra, with a stylish Midnight Ocean Band, for £689.99. That’s a saving of £159.01, or 18% on the usual price.

  • Amazon
  • Save £159.01
  • Now £689.99
View Deal

And yes, a quick check of the official Apple storefront will confirm that the Apple Watch Ultra is still selling at that RRP. Apple doesn’t easily shave money off its premium products, and you’d better believe that the Apple Watch Ultra is a premium product.

We gave it a glowing 4-star review last year, concluding: “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths”.

Battery life is the best in the range, while its tough, reenforced design is surprisingly light and easy to live with. Sports tracking performance is on point, and the wearable’s bigger, brighter display is pretty much the best in the business. Swimmers and divers will love its impressive level of water resistance, too.

Apple’s watchOS is the best smartwatch UI in the business, with the best smartwatch app ecosystem. The Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate expression of that (the clue is in the name), which makes this deal all the more appealing.

