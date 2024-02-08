You can’t turn down the Fire TV Stick 4K at this price

Amazon’s new Fire Stick 4K is a brilliant companion for any 4K television set and you can currently save a packet on the dainty HDMI dongle.

Amazon is selling the 2023 Amazon Fire TV Stick for £39.99. That’s a £20 saving on the £59.99 asking price.

£20 off Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) Amazon’s most recent Fire TV Stick 4K is £20 off right now. You can grab this new Wi-Fi 6 enabled model for just £39.99 Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £39.99 View Deal

Naturally, you’re getting a 4K Ultra HD experience with support for Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ as well as the immersive Dolby Atmos audio. You’re also getting a load of great streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and more. There’s plenty of free channels too, like Freevee and Pluto TV.

There’s also an Alexa Remote that’ll enable you to control smart home devices as well as launching media content. The new model has Wi-Fi 6 support for smoother streaming more RAM (2GB) and a 1.7Ghz processor that’s 25% more powerful than the first-gen model.

If your old Fire TV device is starting to slow down you can trade it in with this purchase and get a further 20% off the new model (applied at at checkout) plus get a gift card value you can also apply to the purchase. This model was only revealed in September this year and it matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

If you want the Ambient Experience, which effectively turns your Fire TV interface into a smart display, you’ll need to opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

However, if you’re open to saving a few quid, this model will benefit from free delivery for Prime Members and carries a 4.7 star rating from more than 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers.