You can save £100 on the 2021 Apple M1 iMac right now

Are you an Apple fan looking to upgrade their desktop? The colourful, 24-inch iMac has plummeted to just £1,149 on Amazon – that’s a £100 discount on the Pink M1-powered computer.

You’d usually need to pay £1,249 to get your hands on the 2021 iMac, making this a fantastic discount on the less than one year old desktop computer with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The deal also comes with free delivery, along with free returns if you change your mind soon after purchasing.

Save £100 on the 2021 iMac (24-inch) with Apple M1 The stunning 2021 iMac (24-inch) with the Apple M1 chip has dropped to just £1,149 on Amazon. That’s a £100 saving on the usually £1,249 computer. Amazon

Was £1,249

£1,149 View Deal

The new Apple desktop features a 4.5K Retina display with a P3 wide colour gamut and up to 500 nits of brightness wrapped in a slim 11.5mm package. It also comes in a vibrant array of colours, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver.

The star of the show here is Apple’s own, ARM-based M1 chip, which consists of an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Apple began its transition from Intel to its own chipsets in 2020 with the aim being to offer faster performance with deeper integration for Mac apps, with this desktop marking the fourth Mac-product to get the upgrade.

The iMac also packs a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a triple mic array for calls and voice recordings, a six speaker sound system for high-quality audio, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

We awarded the iMac 2021 (24-inch) a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, with Editor Max Parker writing:

“The iMac 2021 (24-inch) with M1 is a glorious desktop that feels more like a design statement than a piece of tech when it’s sitting on a desk. This is more than just a pretty face though, with a stunning 4.5K screen and fast performance too”.

Save £100 on the 2021 iMac (24-inch) with Apple M1 The stunning 2021 iMac (24-inch) with the Apple M1 chip has dropped to just £1,149 on Amazon. That’s a £100 saving on the usually £1,249 computer. Amazon

Was £1,249

£1,149 View Deal

If you’re looking to invest in a new computer and like the eye-catching style of last year’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac then this is a great time to shop. Head to Amazon right now to save £100 on the iMac 2021 and get the Apple computer for just £1,149 down from £1,249.