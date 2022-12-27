You can now get a Samsung QLED TV for just £349

Samsung is currently offering a compact QLED TV for just £349.

The online retail heavyweight is currently selling the Samsung Q50A for just £349, which is £50 less than its normal price of £399. That’s a 13% saving.

The Samsung Q50A is a 32-inch TV, which makes it the ideal pick for smaller rooms, as a second TV, or even for a dedicated gaming set-up. It’s got a 1920 x 1080 or FHD resolution, which is really all you need in the TV of this size.

More importantly, it packs QLED display technology. QLED, in case you were unaware, is Samsung’s enhanced LCD technology. Standing for Quantum dot LED, QLED has a backlight that shines into a Quantum Dot filter, which produces a brighter picture with enhanced HDR and superior colour accuracy.

It’s not as good as OLED when it comes to raw colour reproduction and dynamic range, but its beats normal LCD. What’s more, it’s better suited to bright rooms than OLED.

Aside from QLED, the Samsung Q50A features gaming-focused Motion Xcelerator technology. This adjusts frame rates to reduce lag and optimise performance whilst in play.

It’s worth noting that this is a Smart TV, so you’ll get access to all the usual streaming apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ and so on.