 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now get a Samsung QLED TV for just £349

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung is currently offering a compact QLED TV for just £349.

If you’re in the market for a high-quality but relatively compact television set for not a lot of money, Samsung and Amazon have got you covered with this QLED TV deal.

The online retail heavyweight is currently selling the Samsung Q50A for just £349, which is £50 less than its normal price of £399. That’s a 13% saving.

Save £50 on Samsung QLED TV

Save £50 on Samsung QLED TV

The Samsung Q50A is a 32-inch QLED TV that’s currently going for £349, which represents a saving of £50 or 13%.

  • Amazon
  • Save 13%
  • Now £349
View Deal

The Samsung Q50A is a 32-inch TV, which makes it the ideal pick for smaller rooms, as a second TV, or even for a dedicated gaming set-up. It’s got a 1920 x 1080 or FHD resolution, which is really all you need in the TV of this size.

More importantly, it packs QLED display technology. QLED, in case you were unaware, is Samsung’s enhanced LCD technology. Standing for Quantum dot LED, QLED has a backlight that shines into a Quantum Dot filter, which produces a brighter picture with enhanced HDR and superior colour accuracy.

It’s not as good as OLED when it comes to raw colour reproduction and dynamic range, but its beats normal LCD. What’s more, it’s better suited to bright rooms than OLED.

Aside from QLED, the Samsung Q50A features gaming-focused Motion Xcelerator technology. This adjusts frame rates to reduce lag and optimise performance whilst in play.

It’s worth noting that this is a Smart TV, so you’ll get access to all the usual streaming apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ and so on.

You might like…

Best Gaming TV 2022: The best TVs for gaming

Best Gaming TV 2022: The best TVs for gaming

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Best TV 2022: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2022: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Best TV For PS5: Top screens for PlayStation 5

Best TV For PS5: Top screens for PlayStation 5

Reece Bithrey 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.