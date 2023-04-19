You can get the Sonos Beam for £299 right now

If you’re looking for a high-quality compact soundbar at a reasonable price, try the Sonos Beam for £299.

Over on eBay, seller Spatial is offering the original Sonos Beam soundbar for just £299. That’s a whopping £100 less than it cost at launch.

Get the Sonos Beam for just £299 eBay seller Spatial Online is selling the Sonos Beam Gen 1 for just £299, which is a bit £100 saving on the launch price. eBay

Save £100 on RRP

Now £299 View Deal

Shopping around for a price comparison, you might notice that the Sonos Beam Gen 1 is hard to find. That’s because the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now out on the market, largely shunting the Gen 1 product out of the picture.

That explains the dramatic price cut for the brand’s original compact soundbar, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider it. It remains a brilliant add on for any smaller or secondary TV set.

We scored the original Sonos Beam full marks (5 out of 5) in our original review. “This Beam is a soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well, excelling at both music and movie soundtracks and fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multi-room speakers,” we concluded. That still holds true today.

The most instructive price comparison here is between the Sonos Beam Gen 1 and its brothers. At £299, the Sonos Beam Gen 1 is a full £150 cheaper than the Sonos Beam Gen 2. We rate that follow-up highly, especially with its immersive virtual Dolby Atmos support, but is it 50% better than the original? We’re not so sure.

Travelling in the opposite direction there’s the Sonos Ray, which is the company’s more affordable soundbar. At £299, the Sonos Beam Gen 1 costs just £50 more, yet the (slightly) pricier model offers superior connectivity and bigger, more immersive sound.