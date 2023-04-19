 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can get the Sonos Beam for £299 right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for a high-quality compact soundbar at a reasonable price, try the Sonos Beam for £299.

Over on eBay, seller Spatial is offering the original Sonos Beam soundbar for just £299. That’s a whopping £100 less than it cost at launch.

Get the Sonos Beam for just £299

Get the Sonos Beam for just £299

eBay seller Spatial Online is selling the Sonos Beam Gen 1 for just £299, which is a bit £100 saving on the launch price.

  • eBay
  • Save £100 on RRP
  • Now £299
View Deal

Shopping around for a price comparison, you might notice that the Sonos Beam Gen 1 is hard to find. That’s because the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now out on the market, largely shunting the Gen 1 product out of the picture.

That explains the dramatic price cut for the brand’s original compact soundbar, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider it. It remains a brilliant add on for any smaller or secondary TV set.

We scored the original Sonos Beam full marks (5 out of 5) in our original review. “This Beam is a soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well, excelling at both music and movie soundtracks and fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multi-room speakers,” we concluded. That still holds true today.

The most instructive price comparison here is between the Sonos Beam Gen 1 and its brothers. At £299, the Sonos Beam Gen 1 is a full £150 cheaper than the Sonos Beam Gen 2. We rate that follow-up highly, especially with its immersive virtual Dolby Atmos support, but is it 50% better than the original? We’re not so sure.

Travelling in the opposite direction there’s the Sonos Ray, which is the company’s more affordable soundbar. At £299, the Sonos Beam Gen 1 costs just £50 more, yet the (slightly) pricier model offers superior connectivity and bigger, more immersive sound.

You might like…

Sonos Era 300 Review

Sonos Era 300 Review

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Sonos Era 100 Review

Sonos Era 100 Review

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Best Soundbar 2023: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2023: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.