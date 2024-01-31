You can get an iPhone for under £200 at Currys right now

The iPhone SE is a great option if you want an affordable handset with the trusty Home button for Touch ID, rather than the Face ID on every other iPhone.

Right now Curry-s is selling the iPhone SE (2020) for under £200. You can get a Refurbished iPhone SE (2020) for £199 and it’ll be in excellent condition.

The Refurbished deal is available online only and includes some great offers. You can get up to three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ on the house (terms here).

Currys says the Excellent condition distinction means “This is a refurbished phone in excellent condition – that means it works perfectly. It comes with a power supply, and it’s been fully data-wiped. It will come in a non-original box, but who keeps the box anyway?”

It has been given a full bill of health by Currys Tech Experts. The retailer offers a 12-month guarantee warranty too, for a little added piece of mind. You may not get battery life that matches a new version, but Currys says it has checked that over too.

So what of the iPhone SE (2020) as a handset? Well thankfully, it’s still supported by the latest version of iOS, which means you’ll be able to download iOS 17 and enjoy great new features.

It’s not the newest SE model – that one arrived in 2022 – but this one includes the A13 chipset along with a 12-megapixel rear camera. The display is 4.7-inches in size, which means you’ll benefit from a pocket-friendly slim design.

This model is based on the design of the old iPhone 8, just like the newer 2022 model. In fact, there’s very little to choose between the two iPhone SE models except the newer 2022 model has a newer processor. You can compare the two models here.

We gave the iPhone SE (2020) a four-star review and it’s a great option for those looking for an affordable way into the iOS ecosystem without dropping close to a grand.