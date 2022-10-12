Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro for £135 is a bit of a steal

You can currently buy the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro for just £135 as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event, which is a bit of a steal.

To be clear, the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro is one of the better phones within its class to have launched in 2022. With a launch price of £250, that class could probably best be described as ‘premium affordable’ or even ‘lower mid-range’.

With a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a capable Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, a generous 256GB of internal storage, and 33W fast charging, it’s clearly way better equipped than your average £135 phone. And yet that’s precisely how much the Poco M4 Pro costs right now over on Amazon.

46% off Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro The Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro is currently available for just £135, making it one of the best-value smartphones on the market right now. Amazon

We awarded the phone a healthy 4 stars out of 5 in our review, concluding that “The Poco M4 Pro gets a lot right, with a pleasant display, great battery life, surprisingly good haptics, a comfortable design, durable build and generally competent cameras it is quite a well-rounded smartphone”.

If this was our view at full price, you can imagine what our advice would be following this 46% saving. Anyone with £150 or less to spend on a smartphone right now should really be looking in this direction – and with some urgency.

This Amazon deal and the Prime Early Access event is only running for two days, and it wraps up later tonight. You only have a limited time to take advantage of one of the best smartphone deals we’ve seen in quite a while.