We’ve spotted a secret deal on the Apple Watch 9

Black Friday is in the rear view mirror, but if you missed out on an Apple Watch Series 9 saving, then today is your lucky day.

Amazon US is selling the Apple Watch Series 9 for just $359, thanks to a $60 coupon available on the product page.

This is for the larger 45mm with a midnight aluminium case. It comes with a midnight sport loop, but there are a bunch of options you can tap through on the product page. Prime Members will get fast delivery at no extra cost too.

Apple Watch 9 is $60 off with a coupon The Apple Watch 9 is $60 off at Amazon US, if you tick the coupon on the product page link below. Amazon US

Was: $419

Now $359 View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest model in the range, announced in September 2023. Series 9 might be pretty much identical to the Series 8 model in terms of the design (certain models now include recycled aluminium) but the internals are much faster thanks to the presence of the S9 chip.

The advancements will ensure the day-to-day use of the Apple Watch 9 will be more rapid across many staple apps, Siri being one of them. The S9 chip also facilitates the Double Tap gesture, which enables certain features to be accessed simply by tapping the thumb and forefinger together on the wearing hand.

A fantastic smartwatch for iPhone users Pros Certain models made from recycled aluminium

Faster Siri

Accurate tracking

Very bright screen Cons Design remains the same

Health data needs to be shown better

The new U2 ultra wideband chip also means the Apple Watch will be easier to locate in the Find My app, meaning it now works may like AirTags. You can compare the Apple Watch 9 vs Apple Watch 8 here.

Elsewhere, there are still all the features we’ve come to know and love within the Apple Watch range. There’s access to the new watchOS 10 and, by buying the newer version of the hardware, you’ll have access to the latest software for longer too.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Apple Watch Series 9 is a fantastic smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s full of sensors, excellent software and high-end hardware. A redesign, or a least a freshening up of this near decade-old design wouldn’t go amiss in the future though.”